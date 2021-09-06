The moment Lucas Coriz went down with a devastating season-ending knee injury in last week’s St. Michael’s-Santa Fe High rivalry game, it immediately sparked a flurry of questions.
Chief among them: What now?
The Horsemen came into the game ranked a solid No. 1 in Class 3A. Long before the season kicked off it was apparent they were a strong candidate for a state title run, loaded with a talented offensive backfield, a physical defense that had speed and experience, and an offensive line that had a huge upside.
In fact, you could make the argument that the 2020 team (if there were such a thing) would have been a title contender, as most of that team returned this season. The chatter among coaches is that St. Mike’s was the team to beat in a season that never really existed.
Of course, there was no way to predict what happened to Coriz. A four-year starter, he has been the gravitational force holding together the team’s offense since he took over as a freshman.
Seeing him on the trainer’s table in obvious pain and struggling to come to grips with things did lead to another question: Hey, who is his backup anyway?
Two teammates tried to fill that role against the Demons at Ivan Head Stadium. One of them suffered a hand injury when he attempted a pass and hit a knuckle on the helmet of a lineman. The other was flushed from the pocket three times, sacked once and had three straight drives end in a punt before being lifted.
“That’s my fault for not developing a backup the way I should have,” said Horsemen coach Joey Fernandez after the game. “Lucas got all the reps in practice. We haven’t really had this issue come up before. It’s happening, and it’s a wake-up call for this team.”
The Horsemen will rally. They will win games. They’ll hover near the top of the polls for the remainder of the rest of the season and find themselves in a fistfight with Raton, Robertson and West Las Vegas for the top spot in District 2-3A, claiming a playoff spot that could lead to a state semifinal run.
Are they still No. 1 without Coriz? Not until they prove it.
The talent is certainly there to alter the offense just enough, putting the onus on the running backs while Coriz’s replacement gets up to speed. The passing game will be simplified and the playbook rewritten — but that’s not all we’re talking about here.
After last week’s game, Fernandez said Coriz’s biggest impact in the loss to the Demons was on defense. A starting end on a unit that attacks with a series of blitzes and physical play up front, Coriz was poised to have a breakout year after being a QB only for most of his prep career.
That’s to say nothing of what his loss means to the basketball team, one that was expected to contend for a title behind the talented trio of Coriz, Devin Flores and Derek Martinez. With Coriz in the middle, anything seemed possible.
His loss will certainly be profound, but how, exactly, will the Horsemen respond in football and hoops?
Only time will tell.
Until we get the answers, leave creative genius to the people who make the big decisions to do just that. Fernandez hasn’t become the most successful football coach in Northern New Mexico history by letting the players do all the heavy lifting by themselves. It may take a few painful adjustments that will change the way the Horsemen are judged in the coming weeks, but it’ll eventually bear fruit.
But it won’t be the same. Not by a long shot.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.