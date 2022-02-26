It’s time to fire up the flux capacitor and crank up the way-back machine so we can revisit the first week of January, a distant time when the St. Michael’s boys basketball team was the butt of jokes and people were trying to envision a March without any Horsemen madness.
Less than two months later — and just a few hours before the pairings for the state tournament are finally revealed — everything we thought we knew is a lie.
St. Michael’s will find out this evening if it’s the No. 4 or 5 seed in the Class 3A state tournament. Regardless of what digit they’re assigned, its remarkable that we’re even talking about the Horsemen this late in the season.
That’s especially true considering they were 0-10 coming out of the holidays and fresh off a 32-point loss to Santa Fe High — a loss that had some questioning why we should continue wasting our time with the intracity rivalry that, if we’re being honest, isn’t so much of a rivalry as much as it is an annual Demons dance party.
Funny thing, given the talent gulf that exists between Santa Fe High’s 5A and the Horsemen’s 3A: It’s entirely likely that we’ll be watching St. Michael’s deeper into the postseason than the Demons. It’s not out of the question that we could be watching the Horsemen in the final weekend of the tournament, given the strength of the 3A field.
With all the team has gone through the last few months, the thought of the Horsemen winning (or at least contending for) a state title this season is almost comedy gold. The team lost its best player, had its star guard ineligible for the first five weeks, had its coach suspended in January and had its alumni clutching its pearls after an unfathomable and unprecedented loss to Santa Fe Prep.
Enter the most unlikely hero of all, lifelong assistant coach Gerard Garcia. Easily one of the most likeable and somehow overlooked coaches of his time, all he’s done is lead the team back from the brink of total collapse by being the same guy he’s always been — calm, collected and … did we say calm already?
At 13-14 following Saturday night’s loss at Robertson in the District 2-3A championship game, the only way St. Michael’s can finish above .500 is by reaching the Class 3A finals on the afternoon of March 12 in The Pit. With 14 losses, they’d equal the 1983 Lovington team for the most of any boys team hoisting a blue trophy.
For even greater significance, they’d bring to mind the 2012 Lovington girls. With just eight wins heading into the state tournament that year, the Wildcats finished 12-17 to win the championship after beating four of the top five seeds. That included the incredible upset of two-time defending champion Santa Fe Indian School in the finals.
As Cinderellas go, none were bigger than that group.
As for the boys, a Horsemen run to the top step would truly be amazing and something that would rival other remarkable runs by Valley (2019), Volcano Vista (2017), St. Pius (2007) and, of course, that ’83 Lovington team.
But let us not get too far ahead of ourselves. Let the seeding process give us a roadmap of what to look for and let us take a week to digest the possibilities of all our teams headed into state.
As far as the Horsemen, don’t be too afraid to consider the Hollywood ending that would make legends out of a program that was given up for dead just eight short weeks ago.
Will Webber is the sports editor for The New Mexican. Contact him at wwebber@sfnewmexican.com.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.