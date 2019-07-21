The expansion of the Holmes Boxing brand continues.
Pat Holmes, the Santa Fe native who spent the past six years building a strong fan base that consistently showed up at Buffalo Thunder Resort & Casino for his boxing cards will hold his second event in Albuquerque next month. Holmes Boxing is putting on the Warriors Collide fight card Aug. 17 at the Embassy Suites in downtown Albuquerque, with hometown fighter Fidel Maldonado Jr. as the headline bout.
Maldonado, who is 26-4-1, takes on Denver’s Juan Santiago in an eight-round fight. The card has four four-round fights, including bouts with Aaron Martinez of Santo Domingo Pueblo and Española’s Leanna Martinez. Holmes said he is still trying to find opponents for both of the Northern fighters, but does not anticipate that being a problem.
He’ll have more time to dedicate himself to filling out the card since selling tickets won’t be an issue. Holmes said the venue is essentially sold out.
“I’m looking at three stacks of 18 tickets,” Holmes said. “The rest are gone, and we’ll have these to cater to our VIP crowd. We’re very blessed. We have a good following up north, and it’s no different in Albuquerque.”
This might be the fastest a Holmes Boxing production will come to selling out a venue, and he noted that the April 5 fight at Embassy Suites sold out two weeks before the event.
Holmes hasn’t turned his attention away from his old stomping grounds, though. He said the Cold War series will return to Buffalo Thunder on Oct. 12.
• • •
St. Michael’s is holding boys and girls alumni soccer matches Aug. 3 at Christian Brothers Athletic Complex. The boys match is set for 11 a.m., with the girls playing at noon. Alumni interested in playing can contact Mike Feldewert at 505-570-1360.
• • •
’Tis the season for youth camps across Santa Fe and Capital High School will feature a couple of events to end the month. The tennis program is holding the last of its summer camps at its tennis complex, and it starts at 7:45 a.m. Wednesday and runs through Friday.
The camp is open to participants between the ages of 6 and 16 and the cost is $25. Tennis racquets are available, as are scholarships upon request.
For more information, call coaches Bruce Cottrell at 505-670-3379 or Patrick Tolen at 469-1210 or email Tolen at pbtolen@gmail.com.
Meanwhile, the football program is hosting a “Football the Safe Way” camp from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through July 31 at Jaguar Field. The cost is $50. For more information, call coach Bill Moon at 505-629-9662.
• • •
Congratulations to 2010 Los Alamos graduate and former University of New Mexico center Alex Kirk, who announced his engagement to Rachael Adams on Twitter earlier this week. The 7-foot Kirk has been playing basketball in Japan the past couple of seasons, while Adams is a member of the USA volleyball team and played on the Olympic team that took the bronze medal in 2016.