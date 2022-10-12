Come back with me in time and space. The time is the 14th century A.D., and the place is Arroyo Hondo Pueblo. Six miles north was Ogapogee, or “The White Shell Water Place,” which now sleeps under downtown Santa Fe. To the south was Pueblo Alamo, destroyed by fire in the 16th century and then forever buried by constructing the Interstate 25/U.S. 285 interchange (progress, progress).

In the first occupation of the pueblo, there were around 1,000 rooms, some two and three stories, and multiple kivas. Food was maize, squash, wild game and domesticated turkeys.

And, of course, there were canids. And this, for our purposes, is where it gets interesting.

