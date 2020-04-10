Esa tarde grampo was sitting adelante del TV watchando el Cho del Perry Como. Era uno de esos summer specials que salían de vez en cuando on TV. Grampo Caralampio was listening to Perry sing con esa vozorrona. Suddenly el artista hit una real high note and grampo exclaimed: “¡Hijo den él! What a crooner! Look at him go!”
Canutito had been lying en el suelo wrapped en el piso que estaba at the foot of the bed. When he heard al grampo say: ¡Hijo den él!” he asked him, “Grampo, how come you said ‘hijo den él’ instead of ‘hijo de él’? I mean, you slipped an n between de and él.”
“It makes the pronunciation más fácil, m’hijo,” grampo said. “If it had been a woman, I would have said, “¡Hija den ella! I think que los grammar book le llaman ‘making a linking sound or liaison.’ People used to talk ansina en los olden days.”
“¿Cuándo eran los ‘olden days,’ grampo?” Canutito asked.
“Era en los tiempos del Shakespeare y del Cervantes,” grampo replied. “La gente used to speak muy diferente from the way que hablan ahora.”
“I’ve heard people say: ‘hijo de la patada’ or ‘hijo de la mañana’ pero I had never heard ‘hijo den él’ until now,” Canutito remarked, going back to watching el programa en la televisión. He paused por un momento y luego he asked grampo, “What does ‘son of the kick’ o ‘son of the morning’, mean, grampo?”
“Nomás son expresiones, m’hijo,” he replied. “They all mean: ‘Look as him go!’ ” Grampo comenzó a mirar al Perry Como quien estaba cantando “Round and Round” ahora. He commented “¡Adió el crooner!”
Again Canutito turned to grampo and he asked him, “I have heard a la gente say ‘adiós’ pero never heard anyone say ‘adió’ about anybody else. ¿Qué quiere decir?”
“I think que en modern English it would be algo como ‘Will you just look at that?’ whenever someone does algo remarkable. If I saw a pretty bride, I might say ‘adió la novia’ or if the priest made una maroma, I might say ‘¡adió el padre!’ as he made his somersault.”
As Canutito was munching en su popcorn y lambiéndose las manos, he turned to grampo and asked him, “Grampo, would you like some palomitas con butter? Yo ya no quiero más.”
“No gracias, nito,’ ” grampo replied. “Yo no como esquite because it gets entre los dientes y luego I have to dig it out con un tuspic.”
Canutito looked at grampo otra vez and he said: “I understand que ‘esquite’ means ‘popcorn,’ pero no comprendo la palabra ‘nito.’ ”
“The word ‘nito’ is short for ‘hermanito’ and ‘nita’ también is another way de decir ‘hermanita.’ ”
“Where am I ever going to use palabras como ésas in the world? Canutito asked.
“Well, nito, ” grampo replied, “If you ever have to read Don Quijote de la Mancha by Cervantes, vas a estar todo set. You will say ‘adió del caballero’ and also ‘hijo den él’ and really know how people used to talk más antes” …
