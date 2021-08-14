For all its blather about peace, tranquility and finding your inner chakras, Santa Fe really isn’t all that different from Kandahar.
People here are itching to fight. Desperate to fight. Mad over breakfast, mad over lunch, mad over 1980, 1780, 1680.
Mad.
That’s not good for anyone, but it speaks to unmistakable tensions, highlighted again last week when a group of people, courageously camouflaged so the security cameras couldn’t identify them, vandalized three of the city’s monument sites — the Cross of the Martyrs, the stump of the Plaza’s Soldiers’ Monument and the Kit Carson memorial near the federal courthouse.
The vandals’ paint — and their targets — spoke to the 341st anniversary of the Pueblo Revolt, among the seminal events in New Mexico’s long and complex relationship between Native Americans, the Spanish and later on, the Americans.
About four hours after the first pictures of the mess at the Cross of the Martyrs became known, I got a telephone call at my desk from an elderly gentleman who asked if I’d heard about what happened. I said I had.
“We’re under attack,” he responded — and hung up before I could say I agreed, but that our invader was COVID-19, not a can of Krylon.
Nevertheless, that’s the state of affairs here in Graffiti City: A little paint and a lot of bitterness can ruin a lot of people’s weeks.
I know that because the next day, Mayor Alan Webber took to the internet in a 4-minute, 24-second video to condemn the vandalism. His tone was beyond somber.
Say what you will about Webber, but he neatly summed up the progression of trouble that almost certainly will flow from what happened early Tuesday morning.
“All of our history and cultures are important,” the glum-looking mayor said, staring into the camera. “But what happens is one side uses graffiti to promote division. Predictably, the other side responds with graffiti to spread more division. Then first side responds. The anger and division escalates, and we cannot let that happen. We cannot permit it to tear us apart and lead to violence.”
I spoke with Webber on Thursday night. A day after the video address, he sounded more hopeful than resigned, pointing to a variety of instances when people in the city have come together.
“There [is] example after example after example of people in Santa Fe leading with their better angels, and there’s this one area, this one rock in our shoe, that goes back in history, goes back in time,” he said. “We have a chance now, because we are feeling pain, to grow through the pain.”
A lot of people pin much of the controversy over monuments on Webber himself — blaming him for opening the can of worms by removing a monument last summer, then failing to stop the toppling of the Plaza obelisk in October on Indigenous Peoples Day.
Predictably, one of them is City Councilor JoAnne Vigil Coppler, one of Webber’s opponents in November’s election. She, for one, was not impressed by Webber’s YouTube performance.
“I think it’s disingenuous,” she told The New Mexican’s Sean Thomas on Thursday morning. “I think he is trying to pull the other candidates into a problem that I think he created.
“That is an issue he created,” Vigil Coppler later added, “and no matter how he spins it, he is still responsible.”
Perhaps, but fixing blame — for Vigil Coppler, for Webber, for Alexis Martinez Johnson — will be a helluva lot easier than fixing the problem.
And the problem remains.
Clearly, if the Cross of the Martyrs, the Plaza and the Kit Carson monument are important enough to keep standing (or free of paint), authorities are going to have to create 24-hour watches on them — people, not cameras. That seems an incredible and silly waste of money in the larger scheme of things, but it may keep the city from drowning in recrimination, or worse, retribution.
The other option: Take them all down, and have a city with no monuments. And maybe, no past.
Far be it from me to advise law enforcement in Santa Fe, but I’d have Indigenous Peoples Day marked on the calendar (spoiler alert: It’s Oct. 11). If you have a grievance, want to make a statement and have an eye for history, the targets listed above remain as juicy as ever.
I don’t know. Today’s problems — housing, the environment, a tenuous social compact that seems to fray by the day, not just here but throughout the country — are massive. They’re also complicated by a suffocating virus that threatens everyone, regardless of skin color, ancestry, history.
All those issues portend tragedy. But add this one to the pile: Santa Fe can’t find a way past mad. It can’t eject the rock from its shoe.
