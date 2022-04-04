There is a fine line between confidence and arrogance.
The St. Michael’s baseball team will find out on which side of the fence it stands at about 4 p.m. Saturday, but it is still a long way from knowing if Horsemen starting pitcher/outfielder Owen Gruda is prescient or a provocateur.
The early returns after St. Michael’s plays Las Vegas Roberson for supremacy in District 2-3A after their doubleheader could be that Gruda is the confident hero who said what his teammates were thinking when he said the boys in blue and white are the team to beat. Or, he’s the guy who brought the gas can to keep the Cardinals’ championship bonfire burning as they add one more chapter to their ongoing story of owning St. Michael’s this season.
Remember, Robertson has state championship bragging rights three times over their longtime District 2-3A rivals just this season (football, boys basketball, volleyball). It also has knocked the Horsemen out of the past two state baseball tournaments.
If there was ever a year not to test fate and make such a bold statement, this was it. It has been a year shrouded in red and white (ignoring all of the black we see on the Cardinals’ uniforms). The school owns four state titles so far, with the baseball and softball programs making strong statements to add to that list.
But let’s poke the bear, anyway. It’s not like members of Horsemen Nation haven’t been trying. They do have three state runner-up trophies, and should finally get a blue trophy, thanks to the girls track and field team.
And you can’t discount the baseball team, either. St. Michael’s has won five straight games, and it possesses an offense that has reached double figures in seven of its last eight games. The pitching has come around, allowing just nine runs over the past four games — including just one run to 5A Albuquerque Atrisco Heritage Academy.
On paper, the Horsemen look like the better team, but something happens when Robertson appears. Look no further than last summer’s 3A quarterfinal, when they held a 5-4 lead on the Cardinals heading into the seventh. Robertson proceeded to score seven runs to knock out St. Michael’s and rode that wave to the 3A championship game. But that is merely one more example of the changing trend in 3A athletics.
If anything, Robertson is the new king of Class 3A. Its football program regularly plays for the championship (five times in the last seven years). The girls basketball program has two state titles and three championship appearances over the past four seasons. The volleyball team hasn’t lost since 2019. Baseball has played in the last two championship game, and came away with a title in 2019.
What does St. Michael’s have in that span? Well, the dance team came home with titles in 2019 and 2020, but came up short in March — which is the equivalent of saying the sun didn’t rise. The “Pony Express” have not brought home a state championship five times in the past 35 years. The boys track team has won consecutive titles and the girls team is on the path to repeating this spring. The football program broke a nine-year drought by appearing in this year’s championship game, and the volleyball program has two runner-up trophies — both times coming up short against the Lady Cardinals.
St. Michael’s also earn the Director’s Cup — which is awarded annually to the top New Mexico Activities Association member schools in each class based upon success in activities, athletics and sportsmanship — for the 2020-21 season and is in the running for it again this year. It sits in second place after the completion of the winter sports, and you have one guess which school it trails.
Ah, there’s the rub. When it comes the two district titans facing off when the stakes are at their highest, they usually go Robertson’s way. There was a time (OK, pretty much pre-
coronavirus) when the entire district used to chafe at the good fortune that always seemed to smile on St. Michael’s. The big play, the crucial bounce or the timely save happened in favor of the Horsemen. Those days are on hiatus for the moment.
So, maybe the Horsemen backup Gruda’s boast this weekend with a weekend sweep of Robertson, but that will be merely a prelude for what is to come. Chances are very good the teams see each other in the postseason, when the stakes are at their highest.
That’s when we’ll truly know if Gruda was right, because if the Horsemen are the ones to beat, they have to do it when it matters the most.
Just ask the Cardinals. They know how it’s done.
