100822 jw robertson stmike football4.jpg

St. Michael’s quarterback Zach Martinez is stopped cold by a host of Las Vegas Robertson defenders during Saturday’s loss.

 Jim Weber/The New Mexican

It is too easy to say Las Vegas Robertson is occupying space inside the heads of the St. Michael’s Horsemen on the football field.

Not because it’s not true. Meadow City’s signature team has beaten its rival for the fifth straight game, stretching back to 2018.

But Saturday’s 28-20 Cardinals win was really a referendum on each program’s identity:

Contact James Barron at jbarron@sfnewmexican.com.

Popular in the Community