It is too easy to say Las Vegas Robertson is occupying space inside the heads of the St. Michael’s Horsemen on the football field.
Not because it’s not true. Meadow City’s signature team has beaten its rival for the fifth straight game, stretching back to 2018.
But Saturday’s 28-20 Cardinals win was really a referendum on each program’s identity:
St. Michael’s plays tough, Robertson is tough.
The difference is one is for show, the other is a way of life.
For much of the season, head coach Joey Fernandez and his coaching staff have emphasized the Horsemen had yet to put together four full quarters of tough, hard-nosed football.
All the Cardinals did was confirm that.
“We know what type of team they are,” Fernandez said. “They got kids where, that’s the way they play. Our kids have not learned how to play that physical yet.”
With regard to talent, St. Michael’s is better overall, mainly in the skill positions. However, teams are made and broken in the trenches, and the running game is where you can see which teams are tough and which ones are not.
The word “timid” was a common phrase used about the play of St. Michael’s in the first half, and it showed on the offensive and defensive lines. While the Horsemen were better in the second half, the Cardinals still imposed their will for most the game. The 160-36 rushing yardage total was a testament to that.
Their offensive line opened holes for quarterback Ace Gonzalez and running back Jesse James Gonzales to find. Meanwhile, the Robertson defensive line wreaked havoc every time the Horsemen tried to run the ball.
It says something when the longest gain by a St. Michael’s ball carrier was eight yards by Marcus Leyba. The next two were seven and six yards — both owned by quarterback Zach Martinez on scrambles.
And forget about trying to get a ball carrier out on the perimeter. Cardinals defensive ends Bodie Schlinger and D’mario Gallegos were so quick they often met the ball carrier first instead of a pulling Horsemen lineman.
Robertson’s defensive line was so good, head coach Leroy Gonzalez didn’t need to order any blitzes. He could send his three linemen to pressure Martinez.
If anything, the Cardinals might have indirectly helped St. Michael’s find its true leader — Martinez. He showed plenty of guts, as he often stayed in the pocket to take hits while delivering the ball to his receivers.
He also was adept at scrambling away from pressure, extending plays and completing crucial passes. Martinez showed he has matured from the deer-in-the-headlights junior who threw five interceptions in last year’s Class 3A championship game.
He was calm, mature and — most important — tough.
“That guy, for his size and what he does, he plays hard,” Fernandez said. “He tries to do a lot and get a lot done, but he can’t do it by himself.”
If there was a consolation, it’s that Martinez almost did pull out the win by himself. The gap between Robertson and St. Michael’s is finite, and attitude played a huge difference.
Robertson plays Cardinals football, and St. Michael’s was still in awe of that.
The challenge for the Horsemen, if they want to play into the Thanksgiving weekend, is to play with a Robertson’s style of toughness.
And what better way to show off what they learned Saturday than against another rugged, tough-minded football team this coming weekend.
The Raton Tigers are every bit as physical at the Cardinals, and they have a 2,000-yard bowling ball of a rusher in Cayden Walton.
Once the playoffs start, similarly minded teams in Ruidoso and Socorro will be obstacles for the Horsemen to navigate.
In other words, St. Michael’s better learn to play tough — dare we say Robertson tough? — and fast.