En la mañana as Canutito was getting dressed para ir a la escuela, he kept looking adónde estaba el Zenith television lodged between las dos camaltas in his grandparents’ bedroom. Canutito estaba mirando el show del ‘Davy and Goliath’ cual era el cuento of the adventures de un muchachito y su perro. Canutito couldn’t quite figure out cómo hablaba el perro Goliath who was wise and who gave consejos to Davy de cómo he was supposed to act.
Era un cartoon that was sponsored por la Lutheran Church. A veces Davy had una hermanita, que se llamaba Sally, who always sought the advice de su hermano mayor. Canutito loved to watch esta programación Cristiana porque siempre tenía a very good message.
As he bent over to tie his shoes, Canutito sat down en la cama. Sentado allí on the bed he suddenly felt algo strange under his seat. He reached over under las cobijas and he pulled out un bar of soap de allí. He thought que era in poco estraño to find un bar de jabón under the blankets. He took el jabón and he placed it en el suelo. Mientras que se amarraba los zapatos, el chó del Davy and Goliath finished y se comenzó otro show nuevo called Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom.
Just then su grampo came pa’l cuarto de dormir and said: “Ah, m’hijo, I see que you found mi bar of soap. Do you know que desde que I started putting ese jabón under the blankets cerca de mis pies, I haven’t suffered de los calambres?”
“What are calabres, grampo?” Canutito asked him.
“Calambres are cramps.” Grampo Caralampio replied. “A veces los nervios of my feet tense up a media noche and I have to get up y caminar around del bedroom hasta que they go away. Los cramps can be muy painful.”
“And does keeping a bar of soap really help you evitar los calambres, grampo?” Canutito asked him, eyeing el pedazo de jabón en el suelo.
“Sí, m’hijo,” grampo said. “I went pa’la oficina del doctor y él quería darme some potassium tablets pero before I bought them, I happened to run into Mana Remedios en la tienda. Ella es una médica curandera and she recommended putting el jabón cerca de mis pies en la noche. I remembered que tu grama had already bought un bonche de Brocade soap y ese jabón seems to be doing the trick. Ahora I think que yo puedo hasta hacer outrun la potranca con mis twinkle toes.”
In order to prove que podía run faster than the filly, grampo pranced around el cuarto de dormir todo spry clamando: “I can fly! I can fly!” Pero en ese momento, grampo happened to step on the soap and he slipped y cayó arriba de la cama clamoring “Serves me right por andar showing off!” He glanced over to the TV and he saw some wild dogs en el programa. He asked Canutito “¿Qué son esos perros flacos that you are watching on the television?”
“Son laughing hyenas, grampo, Canutito replied.
“I’ve heard de esas laughing gallinas, m’hijo,” grampo said.
“Son laughing hyenas; no laughing gallinas, grampo,” Canutito remarked. I guess que you and I can learn mucho from each other.” …
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.