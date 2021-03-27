Una mañana grampo was studying the calendar very carefully. Mientras que inspectaba el calendario, he concentrated en los números. Suddenly he let out un grito, yelling: “Whoopee, el tiempo de Lent is well underway!”
“¿Por qué gritas, viejo?” Grama Cuca asked him. “What is so exciting about the time de la Cuaresma?”
“For most people, nada!” grampo exclaimed. “Para muchas personas es un tiempo de hacer sacrifice and penance and fasting. Pero para mí, it is going to be party time, and I intend to spend toda la Cuaresma celebrando!”
“How do you figure que Lent is going to be un tiempo de celebrar para tí? Grama Cuca asked him, filled con mucha indignación.
“Porque,” grampo replied, todo contento, “this year yo cumplí otro birthday y ahora I am way past the age cuando tengo que hacer sacrificios o penitencias o ayunos because I am too old!
“You should spend your time of Lent dando gracias por todos los años that God has given you en esta vida, viejo!” grama rebuked him sharply.
“Actually, I was planning to eat steak todos los Fridays y comer muchos dulces de chocolate, drink una cerveza todos los días and laugh at people que no pueden hacer eso como yo,” he replied joyfully.
“I’m glad que vas a poder comer carne todos los viernes, eat a bunch of chocolate candy, beber beer every day y burlarte de las personas that can’t do what you do,” Grama Cuca said. Y luego she added, “Too bad you’ll be doing it by yourself, solo. As for me, I am going to go a la Misa todos los días and go rezar las Estaciones de la Santa Cruz, eat chile con torta de huevo los viernes, and turn the radio and television off porque es un tiempo de silencio.”
Grampo felt un poco sheepish listening to grama. He wouldn’t be going to daily Mass, nor would he pray the Stations of the Holy Cross. No iba a comer chile with egg fritters on Fridays, and he had set his mind on escuchando el radio y mirando la televisión — pero he would have to do this alone.
Grampo Caralampio whispered, “¿Qué clase de party va a ser con nomás una persona?” De repente he wasn’t so happy ya más. He cleared his throat: “What can I do, Cuca, to honor Lent sin tener que hacer give up anything?”
“Well,” grama paused para pensar, “you can give up otras cosas. Por ejemplo, instead of giving up chocolate why don’t you give up hablando mal de la gente? En vez de hacer give up meat, why don’t you just think de todas las personas que no tienen anything para comer? Instead of drinking beer, por qué no piensas mejor en las palabras de Jesús who said, ‘Tengo sed,’ or ‘I am thirsty’? En vez de prenderle al radio y a la televisión, why don’t you listen to someone who had no on to talk to?”
Grampo was suddenly todo dejected. Giving up chocolate candy and beer and meat no era nada comparada a la penitencia que Grama Cuca was imposing upon him ahora. ¡Ése sí iba a ser un sacrificio bien heavy!
He looked at the calendar otra vez and he said: “No es nada fón getting old! Yo pensé que iba a ser un fonaso bárbaro, pero I guess I have to sacrifice until I die.” …
