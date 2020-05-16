Era una noche that was rather cold. Grama Cuca wanted to make algo calentito para la cena. She got busy e hizo un jumataso de chile con carne thinking that it would warm the bellies of grampo and Canutito. Grampo Caralampio entró en la cocina con muncho apetito and he smelled el chilito warming arriba de la estufa. Abrió la boca and he proclaimed: “Sanamagán. Chile con pan. Todos comen y a mí no me dan.”
What does todo eso mean, grampo?” Canutito asked, sentándose next to him en la tarima. Canutito scooted the long bench closer hacia la mesa.
Just as grampo started to translate el dicho for Canutito, he found una cosita sitting en su plato. Era una tarjeta. He opened up the envelope and he exclaimed: “¡A redo vayas!”
“What’s the matter, grampo?” Canutito asked him.
“Es una invitación para mi class reunion!” grampo exclaimed, todo excitão.
“I put it there para ti, viejo,” Grama Cuca beamed, viniendo hacia la mesa. “I thought que siendo that this one will be your 50th class reunion, falta que quisieras ir. Let’s go! I think que va a ser un fonaso bárbaro! Can you just imagine viendo a todos los muchachos y muchachas who were in school with us, ahora que están todos viejos like us?”
“I think it would be fun, grampo,” Canutito chimed in. “Can you imagine seeing a los muchitos with whom you used to play a la bolita o a los caballitos when you were a little boy? Now they would all be arrugãos and barrigones and they all probably have dientes postizos and rheumatism.”
“He’s right, Cuca,” grampo said to grama. “Maybe I won’t go pa’l class reunion. Todos mis classmates van a estar todos wrinkled, potbellied y usando false teeth y con reumos. I think que si voy, va a ser un class reunion muy depressing.”
“I’m sorry, grampo,” Canutito apologized to him. “I think que sus classmates would be good to see y no importa lo que parecen ahora. Behind de esas arrugas there are still muchas buenas memorias de los good times que tuvieron as children. You can forget todas las cosas no tan buenas and remember la amistad y el puppy love y las pigtails y los calzones remendãos. I think que you will be able to relive munchas cosas buenas.”
“Canutito’s right, viejo,” Grama Cuca said. “Vamos and just have a good time. Quien sabe si falta que you and I might be named el rey y la reina del class reunion.
La noche del class reuion grampo y grama se bañaron and they put on su mejor ropa. They sat con amigos que no habían visto en medio siglo. Comieron un bonche de potato chips y sour pickles porque ya al chile con carne that they were serving was all gone. Bailaron el jitterbug, el mash potato y hasta el twist. Pronto se sentaron para hacerse massage las patas and to work out todos los calambres from their crampy shins.
“I wish que hubiera traído el Bengay,” grama whispered en el oído del grampo as they climbed back en la troquita para regresar a la casa.
“Y yo, I wish que hubiera traído mi Alka-Seltzer,” grampo complained, “porque tengo más heart fires que la fregada.”
Esa noche as they got en la cama to sleep, grampo murmured: “Sanamagán. Chile con pan. Todos comen y a mí no me dan.” They both laughed porque despite los cramps y las acedillas, habían tenido mucho fón …
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.