It was much colder than usual esa mañana. Grampo Caralampio got up con todos los joints que así le dolían. Sus coyunturas ached so that he could hardly move sus dedos. Le dio pena con sus stiff fingers. Grama Cuca tried rubbing them con un poco de alcohol medicinal that had a few leaves de marijuana en él pero not even the medicinal alcohol seemed to work. Grama decided to take him a ver a la médica. Canutito was already en la escuela so la grama tenía que arrear.
Grama drove slowly en su troca vieja until they got to the home of the folk healer siendo que grampo no podía detener la steering wheel. La curandera rubbed todos sus joints y luego le dijo: “I think que usted tiene arthritis porque come mucha azúcar.”
“See, I told you, viejo,” Grama proclaimed, slapping grampo en el espinazo. You’ve been eating munchos dulces y ahora se te subió el blood sugar!”
In the meantime, la curandera estaba taking some crushed leaves de un frasco and putting them en un parquete. She gave grampo algunas instrucciones: “Esta hierba is called tolache. It is very dangerous porque las brujas use it como veneno.”
“Why are you giving me tolache,” grampo exclaimed todo alarmed. “¿Qué quiere matarme? Sí, my joints hacen ache, pero I’m not ready para morirme todavía!”
The folk healer looked at him con compasión y respondió: “Tolache is called Jimson Weed en inglés and yes, it is a poisonous. Pero if you keep away de sus ojos and just soak your fingers en él, le puede hacer numb el dolor de las coyunturas. Una hierba mala can be used for a good purpose.”
“Señora,” grama said to the folk healer, “yo conozco a mi viejo. I know that the first thing que va a hacer is to rub his fingers in his eyes y luego va a quedar todo ciego. Is there alg’otra cosa that you can recommend pa’quitarle el dolor from his joints?”
“Well,” prefaced la curandera, “you can try de controlarle toda la azúcar that he eats porque está en peligro de agarrar sugar diabetis.”
“I’d rather bathe en veneno,” grampo murmured, todo disappointed.
“You could go to a modern doctor en el hospital,” said the médica. “Pero he’s likely to start giving you unas vacunas de puro insulin.”
Grampo was cornered. No tenía más choice than to stop comiendo tanto dulces. Grama paid a la curandera con un pedazo de carne and then she ordered grampo to get back pa’tras en la troca. She got en el driver’s seat and drove a tres millas la hora como una tortuga.
All the way home grampo thought sadly de todos los chocolates y caramelos that he was going to have to stop comiendo. Adiós a los Chunky candy bars y también a los Snickers (o Sneakers, as he called them).
When grampo and grama got back home, el bós had just dropped Canutito off pa’trás en la mera puerta. Canutito could see que grampo estaba triste so he asked him: “Grampo, why are you so sad? Parece como as if you were on death row.”
“¡Ay, m’hijo!’ grampo sighed. “I can’t eat más dulces y tengo que tomar insulation.”
Canutito thought por un momento and then he said, “I think that you can’t eat any more candy pero no tiene que tomar insulation; tiene que tomar insulin.”
“¡Ay, Dios mío!” grampo exclaimed. “Es mucho más worse than I thought! …
