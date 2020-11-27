Hacia de fin del summertime Canutito got un poco bored de no hacer nada. Después de pensar and weighing his options, he decided to write la historia de su familia. He got un piece of paper del cajoncito. In the same desk drawer, Canutito halló un lápiz. He put his pencil en el papel pero now came la parte más dificil; he didn’t cómo comenzar his family history. Suddenly he remembered que Grampo Caralampio was always full of wise sayings de manera que fue over to where grampo was allá en el portal to gather up some palabras de sabiduría from him. Grampo eran una bola llena de refranes; he had a belly full of proverbs.
Just as Canutito sauntered up para hablar con su grampo, he heard him muttering algo in Spanish. It sounded como esto: “Para un niño y para un viejo, un año hace mucha diferencia.” Canutito quickly scribbled down el refrán en español.
What do you mean by saying: “For a baby and for an old man, one year makes a big difference, grampo?” Canutito asked him mirando a sus garabatos en el papel.
“It means, m’hijo,” Grampo Caralampio replied, “que the biggest changes en la vida occur en los primeros años de la vida y en los últimos años of a person’s life.”
“That is really bien heavy, grampo,” Canutito said. “Tell me más cosas que son wise.”
“Vamos a ver,” grampo mused, mirando hacia el cielo. Then he said: “En la vida, a man need tres clases de bones: necesita un backbone, necesita un wishbone y necesita un funny bone. I think que esos tres tipos de bones just about cover todo lo que necesitamos en la vida: valor, fe y poder reirse.” Otra veza, Canutito wrote down sus perlas de sabiduría.
“I really like that, grampo,” Canutito said escribiendo las palabras del grampo. “All a man needs son courage, faith and the ability to laugh. ¡Qué buen advice! Give me otro ejemplo de su folk wisdom.” (Espero con baited breath.)
“Here goes, m’hijo,” grampo said. “If life gives you bananas, make zucchini bread.”
Canutito stopped writing por un momento, not quite sure what grampo meant. He translated to Spanish nomás para ver if it made any sense en español: “Si la vida te da plátanos, haz pan de zucchini.” No tenía sentido in Spanish tampoco so Canutito figured que grampo had just misspoken. He said: “Grampo, give me otra de esas pearls of wisdom.”
Grampo Caralampio was rocking más rápido back and forth en la silla mesedora. He said: “La parte más sabrosa del borreguito son los pork chops.”
Canutito looked at grampo un poco curioso. He wondered how the tastiest part of a lamb were the pork chops siendo que mutton and pork venían de dos animales diferentes. He put aside his paper. “Grampo,” he said, “concentrate. Think of the wisest cosa that you can think of. Remember que todo lo que yo estoy escribiendo will be read en el futuro por las generaciones who want to learn from you.”
Grampo Caralampio concentró por un momento and he said: “Acuérdese que no importa que tan bonita ola el jabón de las manos, nunca salgan del común olíendose los dedos.”
Canutito wasn’t sure de que había oído bien so he translated: “Remember that no matter how pretty the bathroom soap smells, you should never come out of the restroom sniffing your fingers.” (It seemed como que grampo was losing su sabiduría by leaps and bound.)
Canutito torn up su papel. “Perhaps que en mundo del futuro no está listo para para oír las pearls of wisdom de mi grampo,” he whipered, walking away todo disappointed …
