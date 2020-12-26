Un día, después de la escuela, Canutito came into la cocina donde estaba su Grampo Caralampio. He told him que allá at school, the teacher had talked to them about las supersticiones diferentes.
“¿Qué clases de supersticiones did la maestra talk about, m’hijo?” grampo asked. “Did she mention que if someone spills un poco de sal en la mesa they have to come back después de muertos y limpiarla con las pestañas?”
“No, she didn’t tell us que si una persona vuelca the salt on the table, after they die, tienen que volver and sweep it up with their eyelashes. Pero she did tell us, por ejemplo, que algunas personas never got married nor traveled nor left the house en los días martes.”
“That is true, m’hijo,” said grampo. “El refrán in Spanish says: ‘el martes 13 ni te cases, ni te embarques, ni de tu casa te apartes,’ pero I don’t know why.
“Yo sé por qué, grampo,” Canutito replied. “Es porque on a Tuesday the 13th, God scrambled todos los idiomas en la Torre de Babel.”
“Really, m’hijo?” answered Grampo Caralampio. “Eso es news to me. Did mi Tatita Dios really confundir todos los languages in the Tower of Babel on Tuesday the 13th?
“Sí, grampo,” Canutito said. “And also, in Spanish, el día Tuesday is called ‘martes,’ named after Mars, the god of war de violencia, de sangre y de bad luck. Después el número 13 was associated con los Fridays porque es el día cuando Jesus was betrayed por Judás Iscariote.”
“Eso hace make sense, m’hijo,” said grampo. “We also say que en los martes ni gallina eches, ni hija cases. El martes ni hijo cases, ni marrano mates ni a tu hija lleves a confesar porque al cura no dirá la verdad.
Canutito laughed mientras que traducía: “On Tuesdays do not set a chicken to hatch nor marry your daughter off. On Tuesdays do not marry off your son nor slaughter a pig nor take your daughter to Confession because she will not tell the truth to the priest.”
“Muchas cosas were not done especially si caían en un día trece.”
“Did you know que fear del número trece in Greek is called ‘triskaidekaphobia,’ grampo? Muchas personas won’t even stay en el 13th floor de un hotel y algunos elevators no se paran en el número trece.”
“I guess que muchas personas are fooled por el número 13,” said grampo.
¿Cuándo es April Fools’ Day, grampo? Canutito asked him.
“It doesn’t fall in April, m’hijo,” grampo replied. “El Día de los Tontos is celebrated el 28 de diciembre pero instead of calling it el Día de los Tontos we call it el Día de los Santos Inocentes, the Day of Holy Innocents cuando el Rey Herodes killed many babies. Whatever you borrow en ese día, no tienes que give back.”
Grampo got up to get some coffee pero as he walked por la cocina, he was careful not to step en ningunos de los cracks en el suelo.
“Step en un crack; you’ll break your mama’s back,” Canutito said, giggling. …
