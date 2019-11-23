Ya se había pasão la fiesta de Thanksgiving y pronto el month de November came to an end. Ahora que era el mes de December, Grampo Caralampio estaba busy trying to put some luces en el pino pa’ poder tener un Christmas tree bien suave. He had gone pa’l basement and brought back una caja bien llena de Christmas decorations.
Canutito came in de la escuela that afternoon, happy to be out pa’l Christmas break. He put down sus libros arriba de la mesa and he peered over pa’l living room donde Grampo Caralampio was trying to hacer untangle las Christmas lights pero sin ningún success.
“Is it going to work, grampo?” Canutito called into the salón. “Are you going to be able to hacer string up las Christmas lights antes que se llegue Crismes?”
“I am trying, m’hijo,” grampo called back, “pero I keep working aquí como la colita del marrano.”
“What do you mean cuando you say que está trabajando como the pig’s tail, grampo?” Canutito smiled.
“I mean que ando vuelti y vuelta y siempo atrás,” grampo replied.
“Are you saying que you are like the colita del marrano because you keep turning and turning and you’re always behind?” Canutito asked. Suddenly he got lo que grampo was trying to say y se rió.
“Sí, m’hijo,” grampo said, “I was thinking que I am como el chapulín cegatón that I saw outside cerca de la sliding glass door de la casa.”
“How are you like the nearsighted grasshopper que estaba by the puerta corrediza de vidrio on the house?”
“Cuando yo estaba walking outside, yo vide a un nearsighted grasshopper que estaba mirando su propia reflection in the glass and he kept jumping up and bumping his head over and over again on the glass porque he thought que he was looking at another chapulín.”
“It’s kind of foneh, grampo,” Canutito said, “que you were looking at un chapulín cegatón dándose topes en el vidrio de la sliding door because he thought que estaba mirando a otro grasshopper. I guess que en inglés we would say que you are getting nowhere very fast.”
Canutito helped grampo as he struggled para destender el alhambre que tenía los globitos de todos colores. They had to make sure de que the multicolored light bulbs on the wire estaban todos tight. Cuando hicieron connect el alhambre, todos los globitos lit up. They are all contentos and so they began to spread the lights por todas partes del Christmas tree. Later on, cuando estaban mirando hacia el Christmas tree, it still looked un poco bare.
“Cuáles otras decoraciones podemos poner en el pino in order to fill up todos los bare spots, grampo?” Canutito asked him.
“I don’t know, m’hijo,” grampo said as he fidgeted con la caja vieja. “I thought que maybe we could ponerle angel hair, pero it seems que los ratones already beat us to the punch. Está todo shredded.”
As grampo and Canutito stood there wondering qué hacer, Grama Cuca came into the room con muchas carteras en la mano. As they watched her, grama took out los Christmas cards from the envelopes que habían agarrão ese año and spread them throughout the tree. Soon el Christmas tree looked más nice que qué …
