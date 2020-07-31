Grampo got up esa mañana con un sore throat. En la noche he had even gotten up para hacer gárgaros pero not even gargling had seemed to help him. He had wanted to give himself vapores de mentolato con oshá pero Grama Cuca had been asleep todavía y no quería recordarla. In the morning, he stumbled over pa’la cocina, where grama and Canutito were already comiendo panqueques con melaz. He drooped into la primera silleta y puso la cabeza on top of the table. Dio un quejido and it was when he groaned que grama turned over to look at him.
“What’s the matter with grampo?” Canutito asked mientras que comía otro panqueque con huevo. (He always mixed sus scrambled eggs con sus pancakes.)
“I think que tiene strep throat, m’hijo,” grama replied as she felt su frente para ver si no tenía calentura. Grampo’s oídos were all plogueãos so he couldn’t hear muy bien lo que grama was saying through his plugged ears.
“¿Cómo se dice ‘strep throat’ in Spanish, grama?” Canutito asked her.
“In Spanish, it is called ‘estreptococo,’ m’hijo,” grama said.
“It sounds muncho más peor en español than in English,” Canutito said.
“Si tu grampo tiene estreptococo then we are going to have to take him to the doctor,” Grama Cuca said as she gathered up los trastes de la mesa.
“I just hope que hayan some good doctores around, grama,” Canutito said. “I heard que el otro día, la vecina Merenciana went in to see the doctor porque tenía los mumps and when she came out del hospital she found out que le habían sacão los appendix. Los médicos hadn’t gone anywhere close to her garganta. By the way, ¿como se dicen ‘los mumps’ en español?”
“ ‘Mumps’ son ‘paperas’ in Spanish, m’hijo,” grama said, looking over at grampo otra vez. She felt la frente del grampo once again and she declared, “Yes, sí tiene muncha fievre; let’s take him to see the doctor.” She whispered to him, “Viejo, alístate. We’re taking you pa’case el doctor porque tienes strep.”
“¡No! ¡No! ¡Yo no quiero hacer strip!” grampo whispered, un poco groggy as grama and Canutito pulled him pa’dentro de la troca. “¡Yo no quiero hacer strip!” he kept repeating over and over. Grama drove la troca slowly por la carretera driving at three slow miles an hour. Alfín llegaron al hospital.
At the hospital, the nurse told grampo que he was going to have to pee en una copa pero grampo couldn’t understand her porque tenía los oídos plogueãos. She repeated to him: “Señor, ¡tiene que mearse en la copa!”
Grampo was delirious and he looked over adónde estaba la enfermera. He smiled at her and asked her, “Do I pee adentro o afuera de la copa? Hey, I have a better idea; if I fill un galón con orines me puede dar extra credit? Mientras que no tenga que hacer strip.” The nurse didn’t think que it was nada foneh.
She swathed los tonsiles del grampo con un Q-tip y declaró, “No parece que tiene strep. I think que no es más que una allergy que tiene.” She gave him unas píldoras.
All the way home, grampo slept en la troca pero he kept murmurando over and over, “Yo no quiero hacer strip. Yo no quiero hacer strip.” …
