El Día de San Juan had come and gone de manera que that meant que soon los días comenzaban a recortarse. With the days getting shorter y las noches haciéndose más largas, muchos de los vegetables en el jardín would be ready to pick. Grampo Caralampio went to the cucumber patch para ver si los pepinos estaban maduros. He really liked las legumbres. He struggled as he walked pa’fuera though porque Grama Cuca had bought him unos boxer shorts guangos that kept sliding about porque they were too baggy para sus lonas.
Canutito was also helping grampo by holding on to abrazadas y abrazadas de cucumbers. As he held on to the armloads and armloads de pepinos he asked grampo, “Grampo, why are cucumbers called ‘pepinos’ in Spanish?”
“In Spanish, las seeds inside a cucumber are called ‘pepitas.’ ‘Pepino’ means ‘the vegetable loaded with seeds’ en español.”
As he was listening to grampo, Canutito noticed a strange caterpillar-looking bug crawling up en su brazo. He yelled: “¡Un santopies, grampo!” and he dropped los pepinos en el suelo as he tried to shake off ese scary bicho from his arm.
“You are going to be alright, m’hijo,” grampo reassured him calmly. That caterpillar with a hundred little legs on it is a centipede. No hay nada to be afraid of. In Spanish, we tend to call that creepy-crawly thing ‘un santopies’ aquí en esta parte de Nuevo México pero everywhere else en el mundo, se llama ‘un cien-pies’ because it has a hundred legs. Ahora, let’s pick up esos cucumbers again y llevarlos pa’la casa para que tu grama pueda empacar sus ‘bread-and-butter pickles.’ ”
Grampo and Canutito brought their load de pepinos and dumped them en el sink para lavarlos. Fueron a sentarse en las sillas around the kitchen table. As they were relaxing, Grampo Caralampio began scratching su pierna. Algo le estaba haciendo tickle. At first he tried to ignore it pero de repente he could feel que un bicho of some sort was crawling adentro de su pants leg. Suddenly he remembered el cienpies that Canutito had knocked off his arm. He grabbed down cerca de su rodilla and he tried to stop that crawling centipede from going up his leg!
“¡Cuca, ayúdame!” he yelled. “¡Algo está crawling pa’rriba de mi pierna! I think it is a centipede! Come quick and grab it!”
“¿Qué quieres que haga, viejo?” Grama Cuca asked, coming close to him.
“¡Abájame los calzones!” he yelled at her, still clamping down en su pierna.
Grama Cuca unbuttoned grampo’s bluejeans and pulled them down to his knees para poder pescar al centipede pero when she looked, no vio a ninguna cosa moving inside los calzones. La única cosa that she found era the floppy hem de sus boxer shorts que tenía bien agarradito. Era el hem that was dragging across grampo’s leg.
“I’m so glad que you told me que los cienpies no son dangerous, grampo,” Canutito teased. “I thought que maybe el centipede estaba buscando un pepino.” Grampo se abrochó los lonas feeling un poco foolish. Grama Cuca went back pa’l sink a lavar los cucumbers. Grampo went out pa’l portal; los pepinos were no longer sus legumbres favoritas. …
