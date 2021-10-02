Era una lazy Sunday morning y Grampo Caralampio estaba sitting around en su favorite rocking chair meciéndose back on forth. Estaba comiendo un parquetito de dulces M&Ms, eating first los colorãos and then the green ones y luego los amarillos, the blue ones and finally, los chocolates. Tomó su sweet time with them all porque tenía un real sweet tooth. De repente Grama Cuca came out en el portal and asked him: “Viejo, ¿ya estás listo to go to church? Es la Fiesta de San Francisco.”
Grampo had forgotten la Misa for St. Francis and so he got up sin ganas and he brushed away todos los pedacitos de los M&Ms that had fallen en su camisa blanca. He slicked down su cabello y luego estaba good to go. He sat down at Mass con Grama Cuca and he tried to listen to the priest porque el padre siempre tenía mensajes muy interesantes to tell de la vida de los santos.
Today he heard the story de cómo San Francisco podía comunicarse con los animales. Once, cuando la gente didn’t want to listen to him, St. Francis turned y le predicó a un burro. Immediately the donkey went down on his knees y adoró in deference to his preaching. What was even más interesante was the fact de que las truchitas themselves poked their heads out of the water in the river para escuchar a sus palabras and so even the fish en el río prayed.
Grampo Caralampio also heard de cómo San Francisco climbed to the top of Mount Laverna y allí recibió the five wounds de Cristo. He would bleed y la sangre le corría de las cinco llagas stigmatas.
All during the time que el padre estaba preaching, he kept looking at Grampo Caralampio un poco estraño. Grampo thought que maybe it is because he was bien atencionão and the priest estaba todo impressed. He sat up más derecho en el banco so that the priest would see his good posture. Just then, el padre called over to him, “Don Caralampio, ¿está bien Usted? ¿Qué está enfermo?”
“Estoy bien, padre,” Grampo Caralampio said. “Why do you ask?”
“Por unos momentos I have been noticing,” replied el padre, “que you seem to be bleeding del costado, como San Francisco.”
And it was true: cuando Grampo Caralampio gazed down at his side, vio algo como sangre seca, color café, staining his white shirt. Esta mancha brownish did look like dried blood. A couple of ladies looked at the stain and bowed down low porque pensaron que they were witnessing un milagro brought on by St. Francis. Grampo Caralampio stood up un poco afraid that he might begin to rise en el aire como los santos, but nothing happened.
The stunned priest came down del altar and he approached Grampo Caralampio con mucha reverencia. As he studied the brownish stain on the shirt, he noticed que había algo como un bump en la bolsa de la camisa. He asked grampo if there was something in his shirt pocket.
Grampo reached inside la bolsa y halló un melted M&M candy inside. Aha! Este dulce derretido was the cause of the miracle que parecía like dried blood en el costado del grampo. He would have to try mucho más para ser un santo …
