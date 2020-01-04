Una mañanita Canutito awoke to find a su grampo rezando sus morning prayers. Grampo was whispering todas sus oraciones and Canutito tried to understand as he was bisbiseando under his breath. He prayed, no solamente el “Padre Nuestro” and the “Dios te salve, María,” pero he was also praying strange oraciones como “la Oración a la Ánima de Jalapa.” Canutito waited por una hora until Grampo Caralampio finally whispered “Amén.”
When Grampo Caralampio finally finished de rezar after an hour, he noticed que Canutito was already awake también. “Buenos días te dé Dios, m’hijo,” he said.
“Dios se los dé, felices, grampo,” Canutito replied. Y luego he added, “I think you know just about todas las oraciones en el prayer book, grampo. How did you learn them?”
“My grampo; tu tatarabuelo, who died antes de que tú nacieras, taught them to me from an early age.”
“What does the word ‘tatarabuelo’ mean, grampo?” Canutito asked con curiosidad.
“I think que it comes del Greek language donde the word ‘tetra’ means ‘four’ de manera que your ‘fourth grandfather’ es tu ‘tetrabuelo’ or your ‘tatarabuelo’ con decimos aquí, in this part of the world.”
“¿Cómo se llamaba mi ‘tetrabuelo’, grampo?” Canutito asked him.
“His name was ‘Heliodoro’, m’hijo,” Grampo Caralampio replied. “In Greek, ‘Heliodoro’ means ‘Golden Sun.’ ”
“¡El Sol de Oro!” Canutito chuckled. “What a cool name!” Y luego preguntó: “¿Cómo era mi tatarabuelo?”
“Oh, he was a deeply religious man, m’hijo,” grampo replied. “He grew up en una familia grande y pobre. There were nueve hermanitos y hermanitas con su papá y su mamá and they lived solamente en una casa that only had two rooms. No tenían television or radio y por mucho tiempo no tenían electricidad. In those days, whenever the sun would set, su mamá would gather a todos sus pollitos around the candle en la mesa y todos rezaban el rosario.”
“So they just prayed around esa vela on the table?” Canutito asked grampo.
“No, m’hijo,” grampo said. “La familia had una estatuita de Jesús made of plaster. That little Jesus de yeso statue era la única cosa around which they prayed. After they finished su rosario, su mamá would pass around la estatuita de Jesús for them to kiss. Todos los niños wanted to outdo each other en enseñarle a Jesús just how much they loved Him so algunos lo besaban, others lo tocaban, y algotros lo lambían. After so many years of praying, that little statue estaba todo vavoseão y manoseão; it was all slippery, covered con vavas y besos.”
“Yuck!” Canutito exclaimed. “Didn’t the kids realize that it wasn’t the real Jesus; ¿solamente una estatuita? They wouldn’t have kissed it and touched it and licked it if they had known that it was only a little statue, ¿qué no, grampo?”
“Tu tatarabuelo knew muchas, muchas oraciones, m’hijo,” grampo replied. “Pero he always told us que todas sus prayers y todo lo que sabía about the Bible came from the time que él y sus hermanitos prayed around the statue of el Cristo Vavoseão. His faith started out como la fe de un niño but as he grew up, esa estatuita was what led him into a deeper faith que era más profunda.”
Canutito smiled porque suddenly he understood la fe de su grampo that had been handed down to him por su Tatarabuelo Heliodoro.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.