Grampo Caralampio estaba bien bored! Era un día caliente in the summertime and the entire church en ese domingo was boiling hot. Even con las ventanas abiertas, the morning breeze no entraba through the open windows. Y para acabarlo de remachar; as if to top it all off, el padre estaba preaching un sermón muuuuy largo. The priest was a good man, pero ¡ah, cómo le gustaba hear himself predicando!
A drop of sweat trickled down grampo’s forehead, and as that gota de sudor fell de la frente del grampo, it landed con un splat en su camisa. Yes, it was a long Sunday morning and being todo aburrido didn’t help matters any. Grampo sighed as he folded su buletín into un abanico and he fanned himself con este paper fan.
Después de la Misa, all the way home, Grampo Caralampio comenzó a resongar pero not even all of his whining and complaining helped any. He went on and on, quejándose about how long the priest was preaching y cuánto tiempo he had sat en la iglesia that morning escuchando a la homilía del padre while waiting in the heat. Grama Cuca didn’t want to hear sus resongaderas any longer. Finally cuando she couldn’t stand to listen to grampo anymore, le dijo: “Oye, if you think que el padre está predicando mucho, why don’t you just go over pa’l rectory and tell him a su mera cara?”
Grampo Caralampio agreed con su sugestión and the following morning se fue a la casa parroquial to voice his complain al párroco himself. La secretaria opened la puerta de la rectory and she ushered grampo inside. He sat down en la oficina where he had to wait mucho tiempo mientras que el padre finished working en su long homily for the following Sunday. Alfín, the secretary announced la presencia del grampo to the parish priest and so grampo walked in a presentarse before the man who was dressed completamente en negro.
“¡Don Caralampio!” the parish priest greeted him warmly, levantándose de su desk. “What can I do for you esta mañana? Did you come a darnos una donación or maybe to have me hear su confesión?”
Pero Grampo Caralampio wasn’t listening to him; he was gazing at un rasguño grande que el padre had on his cheek. As grampo stared at that nasty scar en la mejilla del padre, he asked him: “Padre, ¿qué le pasó? ¿Por qué tiene esa deep cut en la cara?”
“¡Oh!” el padre smiled. “Esta mañana when I got up, I began to get ready para ir a Misa. I went over pa’la bandejita del agua to shave adelente del aguamanil. As I was standing there in front of the wash basin rasurándome, I got to thinking about la homilía that I was going to preach today. I got so busy trying to take care de mi sermón que I didn’t concentrate mucho en mi cara and so I ended up cortándome con mi razor blade. Por eso tengo this big ole cut aquí en la cara this morning.”
Suddenly, Grampo tuvo una great idea de cómo presentar su complaint al padre. He said: “¡Padre, your face looks muy mal! Es posible que you might even get un encono from that cut. So that I wouldn’t get an infection de la cortada, if I were you, next time, instead of cutting my face and taking care of my homily, I would take care más de mi cara and I would cut my homily in half.”
El Padre just stared at Grampo Caralampio con mucha atención pero por la primera vez, no words came out de su boca …
