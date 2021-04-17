¡Grampo Caralampio no podía creer sus ojos! As he kept studying el tíquete in front of his eyes though, he just couldn’t believe his eyes pero allí estaba: He had the winning ticket; he had hit todos los números de la lotería! Sus manos así temblaban, trembling at the thought de que he was the newest millionaire en Nuevo México. He walked slowly como en un sueño all the way home, hasta forgetting que había dejado su troca parked in front of the gas station donde había comprão su lottery ticket.
He walked in the kitchen y se sentó en el suelo, missing the chair by many inches. Grama Cuca looked over y lo miró todo dazed, so she crept near him para ver qué le picaba. “¿Estás bien, viejo?” she asked him, un poco apenada.
Grampo just held the lottery ticket over to her sin decir nada. Grama Cuca read todos los winning numbers: “siete, veinte, treinta y tres, cinco, sesenta y el Power Ball, cincuenta y nueve.” She let out un gritito de gusto exclaiming: “¡Virgen de los desamparados, we won la lotería grande! ¡Somos millonarios!”
The next couple of days pasaron volando as grampo and grama planned todo lo que iban a comprar con su dinero. Grampo Caralampio quería comprarse una La-Z-Boy easy chair y un flat-screen TV grande. Grama Cuca quería hacer hire a una maid to help her cuando tenía que lavar todos los trastes that she was always washing en el sink. They could hardly wait para ganarle las albricias a Canutito, who was allá en Canjilón visitando a sus primitos.
Las nuevas que Grampo Caralampio had won la lotería spread por todo el valle como wildfire! It started cuando agarró un telephone call de un classmate who said, “Hey Caralampio, this is your buddy Lencho whom you haven’t seen desde que estábamos en la escuela. I heard que ganates la lotería grande. Can you lend me dos mil dólares?”
Para Grama Cuca it was the same. Ella agarró una llamada en el telefón de su prima Alicia. Alicia said: “Cuca, ya hace such a long time que no nos hablamos. ¡Qué vergüenza; such a shame porque we’ve always been una familia bien unida! By the way, me puedes prestar cinco mil pesos? Anyway, if I can’t pay them back, mi hermana te los paga.” Grama Cuca just listened to her request, toda asombrada.
The telephone calls went on así por muchos días. Los nombres del grampo y la grama were on the top de todas las sucker lists que necesitaban charity. Alguna gente wanted money para comprar carros nuevos y algotros necesitaban dinero para sus perros. Some even asked por dinero para comprar más lottery tickets!
The following week, Canutito returned pa’la casa. He was also bien excited de aprender que Grampo Caralampio era un millionaire. As he was studying the ticket though, leyó unas letras muy chiquitas at the bottom of the ticket. They said: ‘For this ticket to be valid, it must be claimed dentro de 24 hours’. Canutito asked him, “Grampo, how long have you been holding on to este tíquete?”
Grampo Caralampio shrugged y respondió: “Como siete u ocho días, I suppose. ¿Por qué preguntas, m’hijo?”
“The ticket has expired la semana pasada, grampo!” Canutito mumbled. Grampo Caralampio just put down his head y se puso a llorar. …
