Una mañana Canutito walked into the bedroom y halló a Grama Cuca looking at herself intently en el espejo. At first he thought que se estaba inspectando las arrugas in the mirror pero no, it wasn’t her wrinkles that she was inspecting. She was pulling her hair apart de las meras raíces. Her hair roots told her que era tiempo de hacer algo with her hair color.
She muttered: “¡Ay, Dios mío! When did I get toda vieja? Todos los días I look más y más como mi mamá. Maybe I should get uno de esos Toni Home Permanents nomás que the last time that I tried it, mi cabello turned todo crispy and it looked como un Brillo pad arriba de mi cabeza.”
Canutito estaba standing behind her y pensó que ella estaba hablando con él. He told her, “Grama por qué no se colorea el cabello con mis water colors?”
Grama Cuca hadn’t realized que Canutito estaba parão atrás de ella and she got startled. “¡Jesús mil veces!” she shrieked. “How long have you been standing aquí en el cuarto de dormir behind me?”
“Just desde que you started to inspect las canas on your head and you decided que necesitaba colorearlas. Have you ever thought of coloring your hair como del color purple?”
“I would never do such cochinadas con mi cabello!” grama snapped at the startled boy. Pero en un momento she added, “I have thought a veces que agarrar un blue rinse. That might make me look un poco glamorous.”
“Do you have hair dye azul, grama?” Canutito asked her con cuidado.
“No m’hijo,” Grama Cuca replied, un poco más calmada. “Tengo que hacer algo más drastic pero I don’t know what.”
“I got it, grama!” Canutito exclaimed. “¿Por qué no va al beauty shop?”
“I was just thinking la misma cosa, m’hijo,” grama said. “Yo voy a tener que hacer un appointment primero and then I have to wash my hair y peinarme el cabello muy bonito.”
“I thought que they would do that en el beauty shop for you, grama,” Canutito said. “Are you telling me que you have to make yourself bonita antes de ir al beauty shop?”
“Naturalmente, m’hijo,” grama replied. “Va a haber all kinds of high society ladies en el beauty shop and I have to mirarme bien fancy para que no vayan a pensar que es mi first time allí among them. I’d better ponerme un poco de makeup también.”
The following day, mientras que Canutito estaba en la escuela, Grampo Caralampio drove grama to the beauty shop. By the time que ellos llegaron del beauty shop Canutito ya estaba en el cocina esperándolos.
Grampo Caralampio was the first one para apearse de la troca. He slammed la puerta como si estuviera bien disgusted. He walked right past Canutito sin decir nada.
“What’s the matter, grampo?” Canutito asked him.
“Ay, m’hijo,” grampo said. “La beautician took the wrong bottle del shelf en el beauty shop and emptied it by mistake en el cabello de tu grama.”
“Is grama’s hair todo azul?” Canutito asked, thinking que that was the answer.
“No m’hijo,” grampo said. “El hair dye turned her hair bien blond y ahora tu grama piensa que es la Zsa Zsa Gábor!”
Antes que Canutito could react, grama walked in and called out, “Hello, dahling! ...
