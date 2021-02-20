Era una bitterly cold morning en ese día. El viento soplaba, blowing everything about. Grama Cuca had gone outside para tirar la cenizas de la estufa out unto the ash pile detrás de la casa. This was parte de su rutina en la mañana; she always had to toss out the stove ashes before she lit otra lumbrita. Ahora she came back pa’la cocina deteniéndose sus windburned cheeks.
“¡Ay, Dios mío!” she groaned as she caressed sus cachetes. “I am turning into una viejita poco a poco every day. Las arrugas que tengo en la cara are wrinkles deeper que el Grand Canyon! When I die, van a haber deeper trenches on my face que en la sepultura.”
Canutito glanced up de donde estaba mirando la televisión. “Grama,” he said, “I just saw una commercial on TV para un producto made with turtle oil que está guaranteed to erase todas sus wrinkles con just a few applications. You might try untándose some of that en la cara. It couldn’t hurt.”
“What makes you think que la aceite de tortuga might help me, con mis arrugas, m’hijo?” grama moaned dudando, pero con curiosidad at the same time.
“Well, I suppose que es porque las tortugas can live for many years; a veces hasta por cien años. Ellas deben tener real elastic skin para vivir tanto tiempo,” Canutito said.
“I wonder dónde pudiera ordenar esa turtle oil?” grama mused out loud.
“I just saw un cupón en el newspaper de hoy que está on sale en el drugstore,” said Canutito jumping up y trayendo en periódico. Grama just looked at it en la mesa as she fingered su garganta, running sus dedos up and down her throat.
The following day, Grampo Caralampio took her pa’la tienda para comprar sus cosmetics. Todos los días grama would faithfully apply la aceite de tortuga to her face hoping que su piel would become soft and pliable como un baby’s behind. No comía nada más que salads porque she figured que eso era what turtles ate para estar bien.
Todos los días Canutito would look at Grama Cuca para ver to see if she was getting any younger. Pero most of the time, the sun just bounced off de su cara relumbrosa even as it did cuando él usaba de ese greasy kid stuff en su cabello todo shiny. It would soon be close to Christmas y Grama Cuca estaba bien determinada que come La Navidad, she would look más joven with the help del turtle oil.
She was having trouble dormiendo en la noche. Había so much aceite de tortuga on her face que su cabeza would keep slipping off de la alhomada. Pero whenever her head slipped off the pillow she would just smile porque she would remember seeing a la gata washing her face. La tradición era que whenever the cat washed its face it meant que company was coming. She put some more turtle oil en la cara hoping que it would turn bien smooth.
Unos pocos días before, la vecina Fárfula came over to visit Grama Cuca. She kept blinking porque el sol made grama’s shiny face imposible para mirar. When Canutito came into the kitchen Mana Fárfula pulled him aside y le preguntó: “Is there anything wrong con tu grama, m’hijo?”
“Why do you ask me, eso?” Canutito hesitated to reply.
“Tu grama used to be so pretty,” Mana Fárfula said, “pero somehow ahora when I look at her face, se parece a una tortuga.” …
