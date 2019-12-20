It was unos cuantos días before el año nuevo and Canutito was bored porque the television set estaba broken. He asked Grama Cuca: “Grama, how did people de más antes entertain themselves cuando there was nothing to do?”
“Oh, m’hijo,” grama replied, “we would sit around and make predictions by watching the signs of everything going on al rededor de nosotros. For example, What does it mean cuando el sol está shining and it is raining a la misma vez?”
“I don’t know, grama. ¿Qué quiere decir cuando the sun está brillando y está lloviendo at the same time?”
“It means que the devil is beating up his wife.”
“That’s funny, grama,” Canutito said. “I can just see al diablo pegándole a su mujer. She would probably turn around y darle una freiga right back. Tell me about otra predicción.”
“Pero if the sun is shining y está nevando, entonces it can mean three different things,” said Grampo Caralampio, getting into the spirit.
“¿Qué quiere decir cuando el sol está brillando and it is snowing, grampo?” Canutito asked him, todo curioso.
“Entonces it means que un embustero está diciendo la verdad por la primera vez or it means que una mula está teniendo a un mulito or quiere decir que the next Pope está naciendo.”
“Let me get this straight, grampo,” Canutito said: “If the sun is shining mientras que it is snowing it can mean que a liar is telling the truth for the first time o que a mama mule is having a un baby mule or that el next Papa is being born. That is so cool! Tell me una otra.”
“What do you do cuando ves a una araña en la casa?” Grama Cuca asked.
“If I saw a spider in the house I would follow it and kill it,” said Canutito.
“Entonces you will kill toda tu good luck, m’hijo” said grama. “If you see una araña en la casa, follow it porque it will lead you to hidden treasure en un rincón.”
“Then, si sigo a la spider, it will lead me to dinero escondido in a corner de la casa? Canutito asked. “I think que las arañas just became my new best friends.”
“Did you know que if you drop a spoon, a knife or the dishrag en el suelo, it can mean different things? Por ejemplo, si haces drop una teaspoon, quiere decir que una young lady viene a visitarte. Pero si se te cae una tablespoon it means que tu suegra; your mother-in-law is coming. If you drop un cuchillo, quiere decir que un hombre viene a visitar.”
“But if you drop un estropajo, entonces company is coming,” grampo contributed. “What you have to do entonces is to pick up the dishrag and whip la pata de la mesa with it y eso will keep company away.”
“What will happen if I should spill salt en la mesa, grama? Canutito asked.
“Entonces you will have to come back después de muerto y pepenarla con las pestañas,” grama replied.
“I don’t want to come back after I’m dead and have to pick it up with my eyelashes,” Canutito said, then he added: “What will happen if my left hand itches”
“Entonces you will be getting money que you weren’t expecting. What you have to do entonces is that you quickly put your left hand into your pocket otherwise the money will never reach you.”
“Tengo que meterme la mano en la bolsa, sino el dinero nunca me llegará,” Canutito smiled. “¡Los viejitos de más antes sure had fun ways de entretenerse! ...
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.