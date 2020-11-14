New Mexico’s last stand against the COVID-19 disaster begins Monday.
Actually, it began last Monday and the Monday before, when we started to mass-produce cases of the coronavirus at a rate that made the bad days of April and May seem like a languid neighborhood barbecue — which, come to think of it, is exactly why we’ve got another rise in cases. We couldn’t stay away from the neighborhood parties; the dinner with friends; the weddings; the fun.
But now, the real, The Alamo-starring-John Wayne last stand begins — another virtual shutdown that will determine if New Mexico’s hospitals, filled to the brim with COVID-19 patients, will actually be able to function as centers of care, rather than grim morgues-in-waiting.
It has come to this.
Left to point out the terrible options for the state is Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, whose Friday news conference about the reimposition of restrictive health orders was stark in its exasperation, if not desperation. As she’s done almost every week since October, the governor implored her constituents to understand the rolling tide of COVID-19 cannot be withstood simply by operating as if the coronavirus didn’t exist — or existed only for an unlucky few.
Sadly, though, it seems as if New Mexico has tuned her out. Restrictions aside, Lujan Grisham’s pronouncements about the virus — and New Mexicans’ duty to keep one another safe — weren’t vastly different from anything she has said before. A month ago, after all, this was the “greatest crisis” in the state’s history.
New Mexico’s response? A moonshot, this one of rising case counts that seemed unthinkable only two months ago.
The governor may be able to close businesses and, perhaps, even restrict some movement, but she can’t get this depressing and deadly concept through the collective skull of her state: Our lives depend on one another. Before she was finished speaking Friday afternoon, grocery stores in Santa Fe reported a run of customers — as if running to the store was a good idea in a city that no longer is cushioned from COVID-19. And by the way, grocery stores will remain open after the new health orders take effect on Monday.
New Mexico has never seen a communicator like the governor. She can answer one question three different ways, almost always accurately, because she knows the material so well. And in her eight-month ride on the COVID-19 tiger, she’s been able to play the role of defiant battler, head cheerleader, lead butt-kicker, gentle consoler. She’s done it with more authenticity than a lot of politicians, and the connection to the public has been real.
But now, even with the reimposition of a shutdown that will no doubt break the back of industries that already had seen their legs fractured, all the governor can do is watch from afar and hope the restriction of movement can bring the virus to heel. Now, she is in utterly foreign territory. No longer a protagonist, the protagonist, our inability or unwillingness to stay focused on beating COVID-19 makes her a mere spectator to the unfolding drama.
The hard part for her — and really, the state — is that in a genuine and laudable wish to provide information through a crisis, there are diminishing returns when the crisis doesn’t go away. That’s what faces Lujan Grisham now as she awaits the daily counts of infections, hospitalizations and deaths. What do you tell constituents after you’ve informed them they face the greatest challenge of their lifetimes, only to be asked: “But does that mean outdoor dining is closed, too?”
For the record, here’s her answer to this question from Friday’s news conference: “They [presumably customers] are bringing this virus to restaurant workers, who then bring it home, who then take it to the grocery store, who then take it to a neighbor’s house or a child care center, or who get so sick they take it to the hospital,” she said. “We have to blunt the virus.”
Actually, she said it more like this: We. Have. To. Blunt. The Virus.
Small words, easy to understand. And yet, no one knows if they will be heeded.
Not even the governor.
