To say the least, it’s been an enriching year for Dominic Gabello and Victor Reyes.
Though not household names, these political insiders helped engineer Michelle Lujan Grisham’s blowout victories in New Mexico’s last election for governor.
Gabello was Lujan Grisham’s campaign manager. Reyes served as deputy campaign manager.
With their help and her own skill in connecting with voters, Democrat Lujan Grisham crushed two disorganized opponents in last year’s primary election. Then she routed Republican Steve Pearce in the general election.
Victory didn’t end the association between Lujan Grisham and her top campaign managers. She hired Gabello and Reyes for high-level jobs in her administration.
Gabello became the governor’s senior adviser for policy, strategy and communications. His salary is $128,000 a year, according to state employment records.
Lujan Grisham selected Reyes as her legislative director. He makes $90,000 annually, the records show.
But another batch of government documents reveals that Gabello and Reyes continued to receive payments this year from Lujan Grisham’s campaign account.
Gabello collected $30,000 between July and September, paid in three increments of $10,000.
Reyes received $15,000, also in three evenly structured payments.
Why were two of Lujan Grisham’s staffers still on her campaign payroll months after they began jobs in state government?
A spokesman for the governor said Gabello and Reyes received belated “win bonuses” for their work on the campaign.
The spokesman said Lujan Grisham’s campaign account was depleted after the November 2018 election. Bonuses that had been promised to Gabello and Reyes could not be paid before Lujan Grisham was sworn in as governor.
Lujan Grisham replenished her campaign account throughout this year. It had a balance of just $9,319 in April, after a dead period for fundraising while the Legislature was in session.
But Lujan Grisham had raised $602,610 by Oct. 15, the last filing deadline with the Secretary of State’s Office.
She spent a little more than half that amount — $304,610 — to pay down credit card charges and a range of other campaign expenses. These included $6,000 for an “online consultant” in Washington, D.C., and $1,025 for a research company in Kentucky.
The influx of cash also enabled Lujan Grisham’s campaign to pay Gabello and Reyes money they were due, her spokesman said.
The term “win bonuses” was foreign to the spokesman until the governor’s staff received my question about why Gabello and Reyes were still listed on the campaign payroll.
Bill Sisneros, treasurer of New Mexicans for Michelle, her campaign organization, said he also was unaware that bonuses had been paid to certain people.
In the documents filed with the Secretary of State’s office in October, the payments to Gabello and Reyes were listed as “salary.”
“I’m in the wrong business,” said Sisneros, a campaign volunteer.
Neither Gabello nor Reyes responded to my request for interviews.
The governor’s spokesman said the payments close the books on campaign bonuses. Unclear was whether other bonuses were paid before Lujan Grisham was elected.
“I don’t have the totals of the ‘win bonuses,’ but I’m told they have been fully paid,” the governor’s spokesman said. “So whatever was paid in total on those filings you’re looking at, that’s it. No more coming.”
The bonuses Gabello and Reyes collected were more than many residents of New Mexico make in a year. Service jobs can’t match executive compensation tied to a victorious campaign.
But for every manager who bags a bonus, you can find dozens or hundreds of campaign workers who put in 60-hour weeks for little money.
This has led to a movement to improve pay and working conditions for people employed by political candidates.
The organization behind the effort is the Campaign Workers Guild, based in Washington, D.C. It says campaign staffers across the country often work longer than the standard workweek for less than minimum wage.
“We, as campaign staff, believe that campaigns cannot fully fight for workers’ rights while they’re exploiting their own campaign staff,” the guild says in its mission statement. “Pro-labor candidates must hire unionized organizers.”
Such showdowns, campaign crews versus the same people they’re trying to elect, would be something to see.
Already apparent in New Mexico is that Lujan Grisham’s juggernaut did more than sweep her into office.
It provided Gabello and Reyes with full-time government jobs in addition to the temporary positions and bonuses that came with electing her to the state’s most powerful office.
Yes, corrupt cronyism is alive and well in NM, who would have thunk it?
How about some focus on her current performance? Her staff is pathetic, ignorant, and unresponsive.
