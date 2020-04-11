Even if you’re predisposed to dislike Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and her politics, it’s pretty difficult to argue she’s doesn’t lead.
Almost from the start of the COVID-19 crisis, Governor Go has grabbed the steering wheel with both hands and jammed her right foot on the gas pedal — driving home the point that social distancing, social distancing, social distancing was the only way New Mexico could limit the grievous loss of life — and way of life — this pandemic portends. Compare her reaction to some other governors around the country, and it’s hard to believe they have the same job.
Like her or loathe her, Lujan Grisham doesn’t lean in. She heads to the front of the line.
And for the most part, her actions have been met with support, or at the very least, grudging acceptance. I’m not sure I buy her assertion that New Mexico is a “frontier” state — we get cable — but it certainly has a maverick’s personality: You want me to stay home? Whaddya mean, my business isn’t essential?
She may not be able to keep everyone tethered to their front doors, but she’s at least made it seem uncool (or a waste of time) to go anywhere else.
But that, I’m afraid, is going to be the easy part of governing in this nightmare. Because after the governor’s most recent briefing on the pandemic Thursday afternoon, it’s plain that a month from now, the dreaded and anticipated surge in COVID-19 cases may run headlong into the urge that is clearly creeping through daily life, here and elsewhere.
Urge: The need to drive to, say, Albuquerque to see your daughter or son or mom in person — and not through an Acer or Apple or Hewlett Packard.
Urge: The need to satisfy the immutable siren within us all to move, to socialize, to be part of something beyond four all-too-familiar walls.
Urge: The need to open a business, patronize a business, against the darkening backdrop of financial doom.
The month of May lines up to be the most important month in the governor’s political career. The confluence of an impending special session of the Legislature, the reports of even more deaths from the respiratory disease, the potential for nightmare scenarios at local hospitals and a push by desperate business owners screaming to reopen their shops will reach its four-part crescendo right around our next big holiday: Memorial Day.
Think getting New Mexicans to stay home was tough in March and April? Wait ‘til May.
As the governor implored New Mexicans to stay home during the briefing, the comments line on her Facebook page scrolled like the fast-moving movie credits on one of those cable channels eager to sell a commercial rather than let anyone see who served as the associate producer on My Best Friend’s Wedding.
Those who typed into Facebook basically fell into three categories: 1. Thank you, governor; 2. I need to work! 3. You (either Nos. 1 or 2, depending on your point of view) don’t know what the hell you’re talking about.
Granted, it’s social media, which by its very definition lends itself to unfettered emotion and runaway emojis. But there was a hum, particularly from those out of work or fearing they soon will be, that was different from Lujan Grisham’s more recent briefings. And that hum, very soon, could turn into a scream.
Lujan Grisham’s foil, the state Republican Party, is ready to pounce. As the governor and Human Services Secretary David Scrase outlined the grim predictions about what could happen if New Mexicans don’t stay home, stay home, stay home, the GOP was announcing its plans to hold a news conference Monday to call for the governor to reopen small businesses. In its news release announcing the event, the GOP said the governor “has taken the side of national corporate interests, allowing these giant companies to stay open, while punishing the little guy, the locally owned mom and pop businesses throughout New Mexico.”
The governor, no doubt, will ignore that noise, at least for now. And she’ll likely have support from New Mexicans who can count — the rise in hospitalizations, the rise in occupied ICU beds and worst, the rise in deaths.
Her approach is the smart move for the short run, and probably the long run, too.
But financial insecurity is a virus unto itself. It scares the daylights out of all of us. And when it starts spreading even further, as it surely will, that’s when you’ll see the truest test of the governor’s leadership and toughness. Because on Memorial Day, a day to remember loss and bravery, is when the real time of sacrifice is going to be here.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.