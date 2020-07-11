The governor says we will win the war against COVID-19. I want to believe her.
My eyes then shift to the comments scrolling alongside her Facebook Live news conferences.
Now I’m not so sure.
The real-time assessments, observations and, at times, vomit emanating from those who tune into Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s weekly addresses on the state of New Mexico’s death struggle against the virus reveal the chasms that divide this state and America as a whole.
(They also say something about our grasp of punctuation and syntax, but we’ll save that for another day.)
I get it; the governor’s weekly news conference is broadcast on social media, and the format has let loose the kraken in all of us. Once we had 15 minutes of fame. Now it’s 15 seconds, about the time it takes to fire off two sentences — the hotter the better.
Deeply considered commentary? Not so much.
Admittedly, there are times when the responses to the weekly show — Lujan Grisham, Human Services Secretary David Scrase and a revolving set of guest stars — can be amusing, sobering and on rare occasions, even thought provoking.
But mostly, they’re scary, because even if you allow for the outliers who want to simply clear their throats, there remains the distressing sense that COVID-19 — and Lujan Grisham’s approach to dealing with it — is the equivalent of a budget debate, a road closure, a penny-ante hiring. Something trivial. Something political.
Without further ado, (unedited) excerpts from Thursday’s commentary during Lujan Grisham’s news conference.
Jared Willard: So I guess the mask mandate doesn’t apply to her. Seems like someone needs a fine for failing to abide by her order.
Eric Burnham: She wont stop a riot that destroys business but if you don’t wear your mask and she will send in her hit squad!
Mike Yoshi: Open up all the state parks, fully. That will help people spread out
Chris Mull: Number of cases increased because its easier to get tested equals more positive case ... death rate is down ... how hard is this to understand? This is being blown all out of proportion ....
Ron Quixote: Weird there is allegedly an increase about 2 weeks after mass protests
Aaron Perls: Time for the scary but statistically irrelevant case studies.
Mona Hill Roberts: They are always saying if you don’t wear a mask then you don’t care. Amazing how they know how everyone feels.
Priscilla Garcia: If you closing state down than close the big box stores, keep small stores opened my hairdresser has only one client at a time, she has 20 plus years.
Glenda Smith: Didn’t the CDC say that the death rates are so low this doesn’t even qualify as an epidemic any more?
Mike Schultz: They have like 2000 people in those counties. If one gets sick it goes up 5%
Ashley Soular: Such propaganda these conferences are
Brad Gutierrez: Grisham be like “Biden is watching right?”
I’m going to cut in here, give you a chance to breathe, grab an icepack, get a drink.
It’s pretty much like this every week.
But naturally, there’s another side as well.
So we continue.
Erica Reed: This pandemic is not a political issue. Wearing a mask is not a political issue. Please listen and stay informed.
Tish Wilson: Thank you for all you are doing Governor. We really appreciate all you are doing to keep us safe. You have a scientific health background is a real PLUS for our state.
Amanda Douglas: Very much appreciate the clear and consistent leadership from this team. Thank you!
Melodie Milhoan: If your not part of the solution quit complaining and whining and take responsibility for the health of your friends and loved ones. WEAR A MASK!
Amber Baca: Follow the guidelines people it’s not that hard. I know we all want to go to phase 2.
Lala Box: To all who have tested positive get well soon
Jennifer Girod: My Starbucks is closed for deep cleaning!!! Home people
Teresa Morales: She doesn’t make these decisions lightly or without consulting professionals. I don’t know why people are so against her.
Dani Anaya: The comments on this thread remind me of the movie “idiocracy.” I didn’t realize so many New Mexicans are all doctors and scientists.
Arman Barsamian: There’s so many complainers in here. It’s kind of funny.
The more I read, the less funny it gets. New Mexico’s caseload went up 79 percent in two weeks. It’s not propaganda. It’s math, life and death.
Phill Casaus is editor of The New Mexican.
