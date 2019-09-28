Meltdowns are how a child learns to self-calm, a process that takes time. A toddler is not going to say, “Wow, I sure am tired of having these meltdowns. I think I will stop.” Their brains are not yet developed enough for that kind of processing, and they won’t be for many years.
In the meantime, you can guide your child to self-calming. Here are a few ways.
• View the meltdown as a transient storm. Avoid pressuring or coddling your child to stop. Simply let them know that it will be OK and that they are safe. Allow them to sit it out on the floor or another safe place knowing you are nearby.
A dad who attended a parenting class that I taught initially wanted to make the meltdowns stop. He felt embarrassed, and his first reaction was to control the situation. His son’s next meltdown was in the mall, and Dad decided to sit quietly on a bench next to the boy, letting those who passed by know that “he’s 2.” Dad was calm, his son soon finished and they were on their way.
• Meet your child’s needs. Many tantrums have to do with a child being fatigued or hungry, feeling ill or being sensitive to something, such as a tight shoe or scratchy clothing.
Allow them to rest, provide a snack or remove the irritating item. Loosen the laces on the shoe, change the shirt to a more comfortable one or remove the elastic on the tight ponytail.
If they are sick, put them to bed as soon as you can.
• Recognize that calming themselves down is your child’s job. Let’s say that your daughter is crying loudly in a restaurant, and you decide to take her outside. Before you leave, look her directly in the eyes and lovingly say, “We are going to find a place where you can calm down. We’ll come back when you are calm.” Then follow through on that statement.
• Know your child. If you know that your child has limited energy in the late afternoon, go to the grocery store by yourself if possible or ask someone to pick up what you need. Make decisions about your activities based on your knowledge of your child so that you minimize the chances of a meltdown.
If you view meltdowns as a learning time, it will allow you to stop trying to control your child while allowing them to take charge of themselves.
