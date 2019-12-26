For a different kind of activity taking place on frozen water, head north to Ouray, Colo., for the annual Ice Climbing Festival from Jan. 23-26.
The 25th annual event will include competitive ice climbing in multiple classes and categories, clinics (such as “Chicks With Picks”) organized by San Juan Mountain Guides, gear and apparel demos and sales, film screenings, nightly parties, auctions and more.
Spectating is free, as is climbing on the town-directed ice park, located just above Ouray on U.S. 550 along a frigid cliff face of the Uncompahgre Gorge, where water pipes with outlets guarantee a wall of frozen glass.
Some 200 routes totaling 17,000 vertical feet provide one the world’s finest venues for the sport. An all-access pass — to attend parties, films, and all workshops and clinics — costs $60.
Launched 24 years ago, the event has climbed into the top range of ice gatherings. The charming former mining town of Ouray (north of Durango over the infamous Red Mountain Pass) offers an abundance of thermal hot springs — including the inexpensive, municipal springs park — motels, hotels and B&B options.
The Ice Park generally opens in mid-December and closes in March, and attracts some 12,000 aficionados over a season. It is open daily.
“It’s a mix of barbarianism and ballet,” noted Gary Falk, a guide for San Juan Mountain Guides in a 2015 National Geographic article. “You have these instruments that are so barbaric, but you have to be gentle.”
There is no rental gear available at the park but several places in town have rentals. There are also certified guides in to provide instructions for all levels of climbers. For details on the festival or the park, or to sign up for the clinics, visit ourayicepark.com/ouray-ice-festival. For a look at the venue, see vimeo.com/158789433.
Southwest Freeride Tour
The amateur, grassroots series of competitive events for snowboarders and free-skiers, the USASA Southwest Freeride Tour, is returning for another season of great events.
The series allow competitors to accrue points and qualify for national championships, and several series racers have gone on to compete on U.S. national snow sports teams. Disciplines include rail jam, slopestyle, slalom, giant slalom, boarder/skier cross and halfpipe.
Tony and Tiffany Hinojosa of Albuquerque oversee the Southwest Freeride Tour. You can sign up for a season of competitions ($135 for adults, $50 for kids age 8-9 and free age 7 and under) or on a one-day basis for $35.
The series’ next event is the Gold Rush Rail Jam at Red River on Jan. 4, followed by
a slalom and GS competition at Angel Fire. For more details, visit southwestfreerideseries.com.
Mikaela Shiffrin
U.S. Olympian Mikaela Shiffrin deserves a huge shout out for her results in the 2019 World Cup season, and her ongoing victories this season. She wrapped up last year by winning the last two races, a slalom and giant slalom, completing an historic feat. Winning an amazing 70 percent of the races she entered, she skied off with 17 wins — the most ever for any World Cup athlete. She also became the first World Cup competitor to win the cumulative season standings in four out of five disciplines (slalom, giant slalom, super G, and overall).
So far this season the 24-year-old has notched slalom wins in Levi, Finland on Nov. 23 and in Killington, Vt., on Dec. 1, along with a second in the downhill in Alberta, Canada, and a third in Super G in St. Moritz, Switzerland on Dec. 14.
CONDITIONS and EVENTS
With a storm predicted for the period right after this was compiled, bases could be even deeper than reported here.
Ski Santa Fe has a 40-inch base, with 83 of 87 runs open, plus the Boneyard Terrain Park.
Taos Ski Valley 47-inch base, with everything on the front side open, except Upper Castor’s and the treed Ernie’s Run and North American. About half the runs off Highline Ridge are skiable, all off of West Basin Ridge, and most of the backside.
Ring in the New Year with the torchlight parade down Snakedance in the base area, with a fireworks display to follow. Then join the Inaugural Snow Ball in Tenderfoot Katie's from 7-9 p.m., with live music, dancing to the band Concepto Tambor, a photo booth, sparkling wine and cider pyramids, and a 9 p.m. “Ball Drop.” Tickets are $14 for ages 5 and under, $27 for 6-12, and $59 for 12 and over (substantially less if bought in advance).
Angel Fire has a 24-inch base with 73 of 81 runs open; Sipapu has a 51-inch base with 28 or 43 runs skiable; Red River has a 37-inch base; Pajarito Mountain has an 18-inch base with 24 of 32 runs open; Sandia Peak has a 14-inch base with 33 of 35 runs open. Ski Apache is open but with only two beginner runs skiable.
Monarch Mountain has the region’s deepest base, 56 inches, with all runs open and both terrain parks. Wolf Creek has 52 inches with all slopes open. Crested Butte has a 30-inch base and about half of its terrain open and the Keystone Jib Park (but none of the Extreme Limits stuff). Telluride reports 32 inches and 119 of 142 runs open. Purgatory has a 35-inch base and 101 of 105 runs open.
Arizona Snowbowl, the ski area just outside of Flagstaff, has a nice 46-inch base with 96 percent of its terrain open, including its expert hike-to runs. It has a substantial, lift-served 2,300-foot drop, and 2,800 feet with hiking to the 12,000 foot mark on the state’s highest mountain, Humphres Peak. It has received 92 inches this season so far.
