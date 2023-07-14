It could be argued the start of the end for Bill Moore as manager of the Santa Fe Fuego came in the home stretch of the 2015 Pecos League season.
Sitting on an upturned 5-gallon bucket a few feet from the dugout, he purposely positioned himself within earshot of his team when he said some not so nice things to a certain media guy about his pitching staff. Apparently he was none too happy with a team ERA that had grown to 7.38 after two seasons of 6.24 or lower.
Just imagine what he’d be saying now.
Knowing Moore, he might claw his way out of his grave to say some more unflattering things.
As of Friday night’s loss to Trinidad — the Fuego’s 15th in a row — the pitching had gotten cartoonishly bad compared to Moore’s worst days. The team is surrendering more than 16 runs a game for the season and nearly 24 an outing during the streak. Its ERA is 14.62, by far the worst in team history but, surprisingly, not close to the worst in the league.
That distinction goes to Austin’s plus-20 mark.
That’s why Santa Fe’s five-run first inning on Friday night at home against Trinidad was fun to see — but nowhere near enough to unfurl the W flag like they do at Wrigley. On Thursday night, the Fuego gave up a 12-run inning and a 13-run frame in a 33-10 loss to the Triggers, a game that was mercifully (literally) called after six innings.
As bad as things are, they could get so much worse. The team still hasn’t won since player/manager Tom Fitzgerald was fired and replaced by David Peterson. Anyone on the team will tell you it’s not for a lack of effort; the players are still out there grinding.
There’s no hiding from the ugly truth, though. Santa Fe’s high, dry conditions are multiplied by a field that could use another 60 feet of grass in center and another 100 in right. It’ll never happen, not at Fort Marcy Ballpark.
Imagine the recruiting pitch any Fuego skipper is forced to make every spring: Come to Santa Fe where you won’t earn a paycheck from the league (that’s right, the players only earn money from the pass-the-hat promotion) and play in conditions that flatten curveballs and make anyone with a semblance of pop look like peak Barry Bonds.
The Fuego’s ERA has risen dramatically since Moore’s 2014 championship team won it all, a year in which 6.04 was good enough to go all the way. By comparison, the worst ERA in the big leagues at this week’s All-Star break was Oakland’s 6.05. Santa Fe hasn’t been below 8.10 since 2015.
Have we reached the point where the Pecos League should pull the plug on its team in Santa Fe? What used to be the destination spot for players far and wide is now a place where pitching goes to die and offensive numbers literally dwarf those in a standard beer league softball game.
The Fuego have always ranked among the league leaders in attendance, so the issue clearly hasn’t ruined the experience with the fans. But just imagine what a winning team might do to generate interest. Imagine what it would be like to not have a pitching staff throwing batting practice night in and night out.
Of course, all it would take is a dozen or so good arms. And maybe a bulldozer to take down a few trees and extend the fence. Toss in a pressurized dome that somehow counteracts the effects of gravity so curveballs will actually curve.
Until then, brace for lots of crooked numbers and hope the ghost of Bill Moore doesn’t find out.
