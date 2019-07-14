Vera Jo Bustos proved she can accomplish a lot when she puts her mind to it.
Now, she wants to help tap into the minds of other people to help them succeed.
Bustos was a three-sport star at West Las Vegas from 2003-07, then became one of the most decorated athletes at Adams State University — she is the women’s basketball program’s all-time leading scorer — before going on to play professionally in Greece for a year. Bustos has spent the past four years as the director of basketball operations for the University of New Mexico women’s program.
Over the past year and a half, Bustos branched out and started a pair of businesses that work hand in hand. Her JV’s Elite focuses on the development of basketball skills for youth players, and also had a psychological component called “mentality training” that evolved into her second venture — Mentality Solutions.
Its primary focus is working on developing a positive mindset for athletes and professionals alike, and it gives Bustos a chance to put her degree in sports psychology to good use.
“It’s not only in sports but in life,” Bustos said. “One thing I try to get across to my clients and the people I work with is your mindset. It literally dictates the way you run your life, whether it’s a positive mindset or a competitive mindset on the court or in the field or at work.”
Bustos feels her own life story helped her gain an understanding of what it takes to succeed personally and professionally.
She pointed to her time in Las Vegas, N.M., playing basketball and volleyball for a Class 3A school and not getting a lot of attention from major colleges despite being a key player since she was in eighth grade.
She remembered the fear and apprehension she felt after graduating and heading off to Alamosa, Colo., to attend Adams State.
“I went in there a scared 17-year old girl walking in there with all these 19-, 20-year-old women,” Bustos said. “But then you see how I walked out of there four years later, heading to Greece. It was just amazing how much I grew up in those four years.”
Bustos is hoping she can help others tap into their potential as much as she tapped into hers.
u u u
The Pecos cross-country program will host its annual 5-kilometer run/walk fundraiser Saturday at Pecos High School. Participants can choose to compete in the run or walk the 5K course, and there is a 1K fun run for children.
Awards will be handed out for the top overall male and female runners as well as for the top-three finishers in each age category. The top three finishers in the fun run earn a ribbon and a book.
For more information, call head coach Patrick Ortiz at 505-913-1580.
u u u
New Mexico Highlands University unveiled a new website Wednesday with a new address: nmhuathletics.com.
In a statement, NMHU said its old address, nmhucowboys.com, will reroute traffic to its new site for a time. The site still has all the same information but is designed to make it easier to access videos, social media and team information.
“We’ve been working hard at New Mexico Highlands to continue to improve our brand and this sleek, fresh and new website Sidearm has created for us is only going to take us to the next level,” said Clayton Jones, Highlands’ assistant athletic director for external relations and communications. “We appreciate the top-notch work the Sidearm team has done for us and we’re excited to have our fans, alumni, student-athletes, staff and more enjoy the new website.”
u u u
The Northern Force fast-pitch softball club team will have tryouts Sunday for its 10-and-under, 12-and-under and 16-and-under teams at Christian Brothers Athletic Complex at St. Michael’s. The tryouts are as follows:
u 10-and-under, 9 to 10:30 a.m.
u 12-and-under, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
u 16-and-under, 1 to 2:30 p.m.
For more information, contact Maria Cedillo at 505-795-4951 or email northern forcefp@gmail.com.
u u u
In a sign that the 2019-20 fall season is fast approaching, Santa Fe Indian School will host its “Volleyball Jamboree” every Wednesday starting at 5 p.m. in July. Lady Braves head coach Brian Gurule is looking for a mix of high school and alumni teams. The cost is $10 per player and $70 per team.