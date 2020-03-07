Let’s say I’m somewhere between 24 and 39 years old (I wish). Demographically speaking, that would identify me as a millennial in America.
Come Election Day 2020, my choices for president of the United States will be 74 (Donald Trump), 79 (Bernie Sanders) or 77 (Joe Biden). If they were a rock band, Bernie, Biden and Bombastic could form one of those sad tribute groups that wheeze their way onto a casino stage just past the freeway exit and belt out their greatest hits from ’75.
Which, come to think of it, makes perfect sense: The world view of this country’s presidential candidates was formed, maybe calcified, right around the Bicentennial — after Vietnam and Watergate, long before 9/11 and the Great Recession.
So, in a weird way, let me renounce my wish for youth, because being younger, politically speaking, means you will be unrepresented — actually, nonexistent — in the nation’s highest office for the next four years.
If you’re a young (or younger) adult, part of the generation that’s been at war and in debt for nearly half your life or longer, the 2020 election season played a nasty little joke.
Think of it: In a nation where voting millennials are nearly equal in number to voting baby boomers, the generation gap — boomer word — has never seemed wider.
As Biden and Sanders conclude their throwdown in the Democratic Party primaries for the right to cage fight with Trump this fall, millennials remain the juiciest part of the electorate. If you’re scoring at home, you spell millennials with three Ls, two Ns and untapped power.
And yet, in political terms, this age-group strata, born roughly between 1981 and 1996, is becoming the political version of soccer.
Yup, soccer. Hang with me as I explain.
Every four years, right around World Cup time, someone will tell you soccer is the future; its power and reach will soon dominate the nation’s eyeballs, water cooler conversations and weekend consciousness. And yet, every September through February, there we are, epoxied to the TV set on Sundays, watching football — boomer sport — drone on and dominate the entire day.
Same holds true in elections. For the past several cycles, perhaps spurred by the lightning-strike excitement created by Barack Obama 12 years ago, we’ve waited for millennials to flex. It was again the expectation this winter as Pete Buttigieg, age 38, had his 15 minutes on the stage and Sanders’ aggressive and progressive sales pitch appeared to gain traction with a generation waiting in the wings.
But on Super Tuesday, the Vermont senator was left to acknowledge millennials somehow took the night off.
“It is not easy,” an exasperated Sanders said of capturing the generation’s collective imagination.
A grinning Biden, ol’ reliable Uncle Joe, should take heed, not comfort, from Sanders’ inability to close the deal.
The problem for Biden, Sanders and even Trump is not merely numbers; it’s something more existential. It’s about feel.
Boomer politicians might say the right things to a younger voter because pollsters say they have to, but do they really relate to a generation 40 or 50 years their junior? Of course not. They don’t, and they can’t. Crushing student debt? The financial and psychic bills incurred by two decades of war? The lingering effects of a recession that went marrow-deep? A recovery that’s Kardashian-shallow?
C’mon. At the gut level, Bernie, Biden and Bombastic can’t possible understand.
The Ms are tuned into that vibe. Helped by an internet that can be everywhere at once and reveal insincerity as easily as (ahem) a bad makeup day, they spot fake or insincere or just poorly presented before the first Tweet can be posted.
I’m not exactly sure how Sanders or Biden, let alone Trump, escape that reality.
Clearly, Biden/Sanders need millennials to get elected in November. And you can bet they’ll do anything short of auditioning for a remake of Cocoon to do so. The stakes may not be as high for Trump, because, well, he defies political logic and often, good sense.
Either way, though, this is the last time the millennials have to take the back seat.
The sound you just heard?
Boom.
