We all have that one teacher who we can say really inspired us. For me, it was my fourth grade teacher, and it was in his classroom that I realized I wanted to be an educator.
It took me decades to make that dream a reality, and in 2013 I graduated from the University of New Mexico with my Bachelor’s degree.
I love my job. I love helping kids realize that they have agency, and they can build their own place in society. But in the past, it’s been difficult to follow my passion and still make ends meet. My husband’s work is seasonal, and often we would find ourselves relying on my paycheck alone. It was difficult and stressful to try to stretch our finances to cover my family’s necessities.
This past year, New Mexico elected Michelle Lujan Grisham as governor, and Democrats gained a significant majority in our state Legislature. Our new state leadership wasted no time raising educators’ pay and investing in public education in a way we hadn’t seen in eight years. In September of this year, I got my first paycheck that reflected that raise.
Because of the educator pay raises, I was able to buy eyeglasses for the first time in 10 years. I finally feel secure in my finances, and I know that if my daughter needs something, I’ll be able to provide that, even if it’s an unexpected expense.
This Labor Day, I’m celebrating the changes that New Mexico has made in the last year to create an economy where working people are able to succeed. I’m grateful for the work of unions, especially the American Federation of Teachers and the National Education Association, and I’m thankful for the Democrats who fought for these policies.
Thanks to Lujan Grisham and our state Legislature, New Mexico has taken incredible steps to show we value the contributions of educators and working families across the state. This Labor Day, I’m celebrating those victories and I’m looking forward to all the work to come.
Billie Helean is a first-grade teacher with Rio Rancho Public Schools and a candidate for the New Mexico State House of Representatives in District 57.