Like that overlooked home undergoing a massive renovation just hours before an open house that seems a bit premature, the University of New Mexico football team is hoping to jump into the market with both feet knowing it’s probably too early to have an opportunity this big.
But that’s exactly what this is, an opportunity. A huge one.
Nevermind the mess. Don’t pay attention to the chaos. The pieces are in place and things will eventually come together but, for now, the question is if this opportunity will be the one on which the Lobos can finally capitalize?
New Mexico will host Boise State on Friday night at University Stadium under the unblinking eye of a national television broadcast. Decked out in head-to-toe cherry, the Lobos are in the coveted Friday night time slot that makes the Mountain West Conference’s TV package with CBS Sports Network so appealing to the league.
Friday nights usually draw decent ratings because of the paucity of games across the country. There are no NFL games, and even the most dramatic regular season baseball game doesn’t hold up in the ratings to a college football game.
The only other college game Friday night is Louisville-Central Florida on ESPN2, a game that kicks off an hour and a half before UNM’s.
In short, it’s time for the Lobos to put up or shut up. Quit talking about building this thing and just go out there and get it done. Who better to do that against than the highest profile team the conference has to offer? Boise State is a national brand and its name alone draws in viewers.
Truth is, the Lobos might not be ready. The reclamation project of coach Danny Gonzales has always identified years 4 and 5 for seeing dividends pay off. This is only year 3. Regardless, he can’t help but feel this is a golden chance to land a haymaker and finally get people to look at New Mexico football differently.
That haymaker has to deliver a win or it’s simply not enough.
“There’s no moral victories,” Gonzales said earlier this week. “If we go in there and play good, it’s a close game and we lose that does me no good. It doesn’t. I mean, walking into a locker room after you lose a game and say, ‘Hey guys you did a really good job, sorry.’ No. For all the stuff they’ve been doing all year long and all the training that they do, you get 12 guaranteed opportunities and when you lose one of them they really hurt.”
That’s not entirely true. A close, competitive loss to mighty Boise State would help turn heads. Fans are so apathetic to college sports in this state that people have never needed an excuse for not caring. Most don’t pay attention, and those who sit on the fence use the near misses as ammunition to do something else.
But a win?
Gonzales thinks it could energize Lobos fans enough to have them sell out the Sept. 17 game against UTEP. It seems like a laughably optimistic view from a man who loves his alma mater as much as he does a family member. What he really wants are the fans who perpetually take a wait and see approach to give this team a look-see.
Well, here you go, Lobos. You have a shot to fill that sea of empty bleacher seats. All it takes is a huge upset of the MWC’s biggest name on national TV. It will send ripples (not shockwaves) through the state and possibly push the next home crowd closer to 30,000.
On paper the timing feels right. Boise State got off to a horrendous start in a loss to Oregon State last week. The Broncos have gone just 7-6 under current coach Andy Avalos, a pedestrian mark that would probably make Lobos fans do cartwheels but isn’t nearly the standard Boise State sets for itself.
It begs the question: Are the Broncos actually vulnerable? The oddsmakers say nope, having installed the Lobos as 17-point underdogs.
In the history of UNM football, they’ve beaten Boise State only once, and that 2015 team used it as a springboard to a bowl game. Win No. 2 against the Broncos might well do the same.
But first things first. Let everyone in for that open house and get this thing done. Quit talking about the future and make the future now.
Dear readers,
The santafenewmexican.com commenting system has been experiencing some problems during recent days and has been unavailable for some readers. Please know that the developer of the platform has been notified and despite several attempts, has been unable so far to get the platform working consistently again.
We apologize for the inconvenience.