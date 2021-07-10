In almost any other era, the announcement that a three-term state representative from Truth or Consequences was running for governor would be met with a yawn loud enough to trigger car alarms.
But these aren’t normal times for New Mexico’s Republican Party.
The 2022 election is now 16 months away, and the best-known GOP candidate to announce thus far is Rebecca Dow, whose background, gender and life experience make her an interesting — though not yet threatening — potential opponent for Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. Depending on your point of view, Dow’s entrance is either exciting news — or yet another indication of just how bad the Republicans have let things get.
Of all the many disasters that have befallen the GOP in the past decade, the most destructive is their inexplicable abdication in Albuquerque, the state’s largest city and biggest pool of voters. Despite what anyone in Artesia or Raton or, yes, T or C might think, a failure to compete in the Duke City means a failure to compete statewide. And that’s just where the Republicans are these days — also-rans who can’t figure a way out of last place.
The way back to relevance starts and ends in Albuquerque.
Albuquerque, Albuquerque, Albuquerque.
There are huge hunks of the city, particularly in its northeast and northwest quadrants, that once were red meat for Republicans. Voters there liked their politicians conservative on fiscal issues, open-minded on social matters and something less than dyspeptic on all other things. And it was a fine, fine formula for decades — giving a start to people like Pete Domenici, Steve Schiff and even Gary Johnson, candidates who could dominate elections and even have enough coattails to help the GOP win a significant number of local and legislative seats.
But about 15 or 20 years ago, winning by dominating both edges of the middle wasn’t good enough for the state GOP. Over time, Republican candidates had to be ever more conservative, hewing to an ideological purity that, in a big city at least, is not easy to maintain. The litmus test wiped out moderates and potential talent, leaving … well, Steve Pearce, the onetime U.S. congressman and hard-core purveyor of a conservatism that only works within shouting distance of Lubbock and his new favorite place, Amarillo.
With that as prologue, fast-forward to the past five years. Against the backdrop of national politics and a distaste for one Donald J. Trump, the Albuquerque that once voted red, or at minimum, purple, went blue. Very blue.
And lo and behold, here we are: The state Republican Party, the party of Domenici, now has one — one! — state senator from Albuquerque, Mark Moores. And he just took a massive pasting in the special election for the 1st Congressional District from a Democrat no one had heard of five years ago. Statewide, Yvette Herrell is the congresswoman in the 2nd Congressional District, or as it’s known on Google Maps, Little Texas.
Which brings us back to Rebecca Dow and 2022.
There are Republicans who think someone like Dow might have a shot at Lujan Grisham. In an interview tour after making her announcement, she called herself a compassionate conservative, whatever that means, and fired off a couple of salvos at the governor that will get attention if they ever really square off next year.
She’s got background in early education and an engaging way of talking to people. Who knows? Maybe should could pull a rabbit out of her hat, though I still fail to see how a party that lost by 14 percentage points to Lujan Grisham in 2018 can make up that kind of ground in only four years.
Either way, if I’m Dow, or any Republican, I figure out a way to live in Albuquerque for the next 16 months. That’s where the votes are. That’s where the challenge is. Hang out at the strip mall shopping centers near Eldorado High School, once impregnable Republican fortresses. Walk the neighborhoods near the corner of Wyoming Boulevard and Osuna Road, where the questions are about economics, not ideology. Those are the people Republicans lost and may never get back.
Otherwise, you’re a Southern New Mexico Republican who will kill it in Lea, Eddy, Otero and Chaves counties, only to discover Lujan Grisham got more votes in a 4-square-mile plot of land called the mid-Northeast Heights.
True story: In 1986, I moved into an apartment complex in the mid-Heights. One of my neighbors for a few months was a tall and friendly fella who drove an old Mustang. I couldn’t figure out who he was until I recognized his picture in the paper. His name was Garrey Carruthers. He was a moderate Southern New Mexico Republican running for governor.
He knew where the votes were.
