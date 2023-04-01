It’s easy to be wowed by Dominic Sandoval. A high school senior, he’s been accepted at many of the gilded names in the exclusive club of American colleges and universities — Vanderbilt, USC, Notre Dame, Tufts — and almost certainly, more yeses will follow.
He’s got a thumbs-up from Brown, and the rest of the Ivy League is about to check in. He’s waiting to hear from Duke.
That’s all great — but not necessarily the most impressive thing about the kid from Española Valley High School.
What’s heartening is his decision to apply to those places in the first place.
It’s easy to chase the dream within reach: a slam-dunk college near home, comfort-zone incrementalism, small-pond success. Nothing terrible about that; it’s the choice for a lot of young, talented students from New Mexico. Go ahead and step aboard the strong and sturdy limb, we often seem to say, but don’t dare look up or reach into the high branches.
Even Sandoval, 17, admits he swallowed hard before taking the big step.
“When it came down to applications, I knew my résumé was strong and I knew had good things, but I just didn’t think I had enough to be competitive with these kids nationwide,” he said, describing the anxiety that goes with grasping at a brass ring. “And I just … that doubt lives like inside of me. But I just wanted to be my best self.”
The breakthrough, those who know him say, is really a breakout, because there are very, very few kids like Sandoval. His record reads like a dream: He’s the co-valedictorian at his school, with a 4.178 GPA. He’s been awarded an armful of scholarships, most recently landing a prestigious whopper from the LANL Foundation worth $20,000.
That’s really just the start. He’s interned with and campaigned for a state senator; is a vice president on the state Student Council; plays on the Sundevils’ golf and tennis teams; even participated on a squad at school that performed science experiments for NASA.
“Oh, there’s so much I can tell you about this kid,” said state Sen. Leo Jaramillo, a mentor and family friend.
And that would be great, but Sandoval defines himself better than anyone else ever could. He’s as self-assured and polished as someone twice his age. I want to use the word “precocious” to describe him, but that somehow connotes a kid who was grooved and groomed to be an adult before his time. Sandoval isn’t that way. He’s not contrived or programmed.
As he explained his hunger for a gold-plated degree, it came out this way: There was always just something inside that needed to emerge.
“Very, very driven,” confirmed Sandoval’s mother, Stephanie. “Most kids, when you are little, you want to be a firefighter, a police officer, an engineer, an astronaut. And he has always … I remember him saying he wanted to be the president of the United States.”
He’s still saying it, and not in a whisper, either. Which in itself is kind of brave: Telling people you’d like to live in the White House can fall flat at a high school, but Sandoval doesn’t care. At this point, he figures there’s no tree too intimidating to climb.
Either way, strains of “Hail to the Chief” weren’t often heard as a kid; Sandoval doesn’t come from a political family: Stephanie works at Los Alamos National Laboratory. His dad, Mark, works for Amazon and Lowe’s in Santa Fe. He’s got a younger sister, Allyson. All these college possibilities are heady, but he admits he is not immune to the mighty tug to stay near home; family is close and the financial and emotional strains of separation would be nowhere near as great.
“I know I come from a place where we’re limited in our resources and we don’t necessarily think we go that far beyond our state,” Sandoval said. “And really, our families are very close and I think we want to stay close. But I think we need to push ourselves. I think that’s what I’m about: pushing past my comfort zone and really making the most of what I can do, because I think if I settle and just like, stay calm and where I’m supposed to be and I feel good, it’s not gonna lead me to better things. I really have to push past my barriers.”
Leo Jaramillo said he knows there’s a chance Sandoval could go to a Nashville or a South Bend or a Providence or an L.A., and never return. It’s happened to some of New Mexico’s best and brightest. “But I think his love for New Mexico and the Valley will have him come back,” he said. “It might not be immediately after college. But I think he will return.”
We’ll likely not know the outcome for years. For now, with graduation only weeks away and a difficult farewell in the offing, the reality of her oldest son leaving home comes with a gulp for Sandoval’s mom, a New Mexico State product who used to (sort of) kiddingly tell him, “If you stay, I’ll let you be a Lobo.” But at this point, she knows it’s out of her hands.
“Who knows where he is going to end up?” she says. “I’ve asked him: ‘You’re not afraid to go out there on your own, where you’re not going with a friend?’ We don’t have any relatives back East, or friends. And he said: ‘I’m not afraid.’ He’s like, ‘You’ll just make friends wherever you go. You’ll just meet new people.’ That’s not holding him back at all. Whereas, I would be intimated to try that.”
So after all that, here’s what we know: Dominic Sandoval is headed to the big time in search of his best self. And neither roots nor high branches are going to deter him.