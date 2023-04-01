It’s easy to be wowed by Dominic Sandoval. A high school senior, he’s been accepted at many of the gilded names in the exclusive club of American colleges and universities — Vanderbilt, USC, Notre Dame, Tufts — and almost certainly, more yeses will follow.

He’s got a thumbs-up from Brown, and the rest of the Ivy League is about to check in. He’s waiting to hear from Duke.

That’s all great — but not necessarily the most impressive thing about the kid from Española Valley High School.

Phill Casaus is editor of The New Mexican.