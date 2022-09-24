Nearly three decades ago, I shadowed a brand-new governor named Gary Johnson for an entire day. Refreshingly, it was like interviewing the president of a college fraternity. A political newcomer, Johnson was likely to say anything, didn’t need a PR flak to massage his message and surely didn’t fret if his words failed to meet others’ expectations.

Dude, he was the Guv.

As I recall, at one point Johnson blurted: “If I just fixed MVD [the state’s then-beleaguered Motor Vehicles Division], they’d probably think I was a great governor.”

Phill Casaus is editor of The New Mexican.

