It’s the spring of 2025, and the Democratic Party in New Mexico is at war with itself.
Former Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, who gutted out a difficult reelection campaign way back in 2022, has just moved to Washington, D.C. With nearly two years remaining in her second term, she’s been nominated to head the U.S. Health and Human Services Department — her dream job — by President Kamala Harris, who took office after President Joe Biden’s resignation for health reasons four months before the ’24 election.
After the ’24 election, Harris begins building her own Cabinet and likes what she saw from Lujan Grisham in New Mexico. The governor, who could’ve been in Biden’s Cabinet had she just said yes to the Interior Department job in 2019, is thrilled to jump at the HHS offer from the new president. Six years in the fourth floor of the Roundhouse is plenty. Besides, the clock is ticking.
Lujan Grisham’s resignation leaves Lt. Gov. Howie Morales in charge of the state, but not the party.
Morales and his sunny personality are beloved by many, disliked by few — even Republicans, who dislike everything. But Morales is by no means a shoo-in to be the Democratic Party’s nominee for governor in June 2026. In fact, he’s seen by some as an easy target, perhaps because the Ds are rife with a backlog of dreamers who believe they deserve the nomination.
The long-rumored favorite, U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich, surprises the party apparatus when he quietly decides to stay in the Senate, where he’s become central to Democrats’ push on the environment and global warming, two of his pet issues. Heinrich was under consideration for vice president for a time in ’24, but Harris went elsewhere, needing many more than New Mexico’s five electoral votes to fend off Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in another close election polluted by allegations of fraud.
With Heinrich in Washington and well on his way to a three-decade stay in the Senate, New Mexico Democrats seep into the picture from all angles. No surprise there.
As memories of Albuquerque’s murder-capital-of-the-Southwest reputation begin to fade and his own ambition not easily quenched, Mayor Tim Keller ramps up a campaign. Former Attorney General Hector Balderas hints he’s interested, but it’s just that: a hint. Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver, eager to move on and the possessor of intraparty chits she accumulated by ceding the U.S. Senate nomination to Ben Ray Luján without a fight, announces a candidacy. Her TikTok videos are must-watch nuggets.
Interestingly, though, the bid that catches the eye belongs to Brian Egolf, the former speaker of the House of Representatives.
As he gaveled the House in the late teens and early ’20s, Egolf left an easy-to-follow trail of breadcrumbs about his ultimate ambition. The liberal speaker from — shhh, don’t say too loudly — Santa Fe trekked to New Mexico’s oil patch and elsewhere while he ran the House. Little noticed by most at the time, it was the move of someone who was looking years ahead.
The ’26 primary, Egolf reasons, is his time. Though House Speaker is a job title that usually means death to gubernatorial dreams, Egolf pins his hopes on his unique gift to organize. He’s also collected a few favors along the way, having basically created the progressive wing of the Democratic Party in the Legislature, where he found, promoted and mentored candidates who moved the chamber to the left.
Egolf’s liberal base is bigger than many of his rivals’ — including Albuquerque Congresswoman Melanie Stansbury, a politician whose timing and luck are impeccable, and whose work in Washington has attracted notice of East Coast media. But Egolf’s networking, even among those loud and more conservative Democrats who in ’22 questioned his attentiveness to Hispanic issues, gives him a shot.
But in the spring of ’25, the state party is stunned when rumors from Washington begin to surface about New Mexico’s best-known Democratic politician.
Interior Department Secretary Deb Haaland, having starred in Biden’s first term and uncertain about what the future would hold in the Harris administration, tells trusted insiders she’d like to come home.
Insiders, of course, talk. And when that yakkety-yak hits the internet, the governor’s race detonates. Though Haaland coyly doesn’t confirm her candidacy for several more months, a battle royale among a variety of Democratic constituencies takes place — particularly as former GOP state Rep. Rebecca Dow solidifies her hold on the Republican nomination.
“Soul of the party” discussions are passé and overblown, but the spring and summer of ‘25 are about to define Democrats for the next 20 years. It’s the best primary race in years: Haaland, Egolf, Keller, Toulouse Oliver, Morales, Stansbury.
One by one, it’s whittled down before June of ’26. And the winner is ...
