032323_JG_Demons-LA4.jpg

Santa Fe High head coach Ian Farris waves Ivan Ortega onto home base during a two-run play during a March game at Santa Fe High. Farris filled in on the Austin Weirdos' roster against the Santa Fe Fuego on Saturday at Fort Marcy Ballpark.

 New Mexican file photo

Ian Farris never could have predicted what Saturday night would be like for him.

Farris had not played a single inning in nine years when the 31-year-old Santa Fe High head baseball coach got a chance to turn back the clock for one night playing for the Pecos League's Austin Weirdos in his own backyard against the Santa Fe Fuego at Fort Marcy Ballpark.

"It was super fun, and I'll never forget it," Farris said.