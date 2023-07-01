We're closing in on the Fourth of July. I tell myself I'm saving room for pancakes on the Plaza, plus the strawberries.

I've alerted my wife that — as per norm — I will be absconding with half of her pancake allocation. That way, we can both maintain our figures.

With food on my mind, I realize it's been awhile since we've had a spread at the Sunday buffet. Here are a few notes and noodles from the news table.

Phill Casaus is editor of The New Mexican.

Recommended for you