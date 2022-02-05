Ben Ray Luján is the Little Senator Who Could, so I’m actually inclined to believe his people when they say he’s likely to recover fully from the shocking stroke he suffered 11 days ago.
Of New Mexico’s five-member congressional delegation, Luján is easily its most interesting character, and likely, the toughest. The U.S. Congress isn’t a natural landing spot for an ex-blackjack dealer from Nambé, and he has defied those long odds to make a career out of politics at its highest elevations. Not bad.
But it’s more than that: Luján isn’t just an empty suit with a list of talking points strategically tucked in the lapel packet. When I first met him about four years ago, armed only with his résumé, I was sure that’s what I was going to get — a cardboard cutout whose most interesting thought was small talk about the weather or lunch at The Shed. Uh-uh. Luján knew complex legislation down to the semicolon; understood where the money was going and how it was going to reach the intended target.
He didn’t deflect what I thought were tough questions. He ate them like popcorn.
He was the talking point.
Trust me, that’s not always the case. If they so desire, D.C. politicians can walk around almost any question by simply referring it to their spokesman or woman (who then questions its fairness), or in a worst-case scenario, deferring to a policy analyst who’s a convenient 10 iPhone digits away.
So, while it’s easy to dismiss Luján as a guy who lucked into the job, the beneficiary of a dad who once ran the New Mexico House of Representatives — swoon — the truth is, hard work and the willingness to show up carried the day. In 2008, he won election to the U.S. House. Once in Washington, he evidently impressed the right power players along the way and climbed pretty quickly. Within a decade, he had horsepower, real juice, in the Democratic Party establishment.
Put another way: There are 435 House members, roughly half of them Democrats at any one time, and Luján zoomed by almost all of them.
That’s more than luck.
When Tom Udall announced he was retiring from the Senate, the list of hungry Democrats who wanted or thought they deserved the spot could unfurl from here to Madrid (Spain, not New Mexico). Luján had more gravitas, more electability. He ran unopposed in the primary and defeated Republican Mark Ronchetti for the seat in 2020, though by not as wide a margin as you’d expect in a battle between Washington veteran and TV weatherman.
But in the end, he won. That’s sorta what Luján does.
Which brings us to the events of Jan. 27, when he complained of dizziness and went to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center. Soon, he was at University of New Mexico Hospital, undergoing “decompressive” surgery to relieve pressure on his brain.
That his people were able to keep the stroke and surgery secret for nearly a week speaks to the secret-agent nature of politics, but that’s probably not the salient point at this time. What matters is his health, because at a young 49, Luján likely has plenty of political future. Since defeating an incumbent senator from New Mexico is just this close to impossible — the last to do it was Jeff Bingaman, who upset Harrison Schmitt in 1982 — about the only thing that can keep Luján from another 30 years on Capitol Hill is whatever effects the stroke may have.
Luján’s people and some medical experts say he’s likely to return to the Senate soon, perhaps within six weeks. The stroke he suffered, in his cerebellum, often has good outcomes. If that’s the case, he’s still young enough to recalibrate to keep himself healthy for the long run.
I’m betting this is a frightening but ultimately minor paragraph in his biography. Beneath his jovial nature and dogged determination to master legislation and the process that governs it, there’s an underlying grit about Luján — a steel that doesn’t at first meet the eye. Maybe some of that is his background, the veneer of living on a farm and whatnot that’s better reserved for his TV commercials come campaign time.
Maybe. But my suspicion is Luján’s resilience comes from another place — from having to achieve and overachieve to prove that a man is more than merely his résumé.
The day before he fell ill, Luján was conducting Zoom meetings with constituents from influence centers (kidding) like Fort Sumner and Mountainair. I don’t know for sure, but he probably could’ve spent that day chatting with the New York Times or the Beltway glitterati. That doesn’t mean it would’ve changed a thing about his health, but one thing’s for certain: He was working, grinding, chugging forward.
