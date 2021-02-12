It was late en la tarde como dos horas after dinner que Canutito alfín acabó con su homework. He put sus libros at the edge de la mesa in order to find them en la mañana before he left para la escuela. As he was going para su cuarto de dormir, he heard a noise coming de la recámara de su grampo y su grama. He walked into their bedroom and he found que grampo ya estaba roncando; snoring como un power saw. Grama Cuca, though, was sitting adelante del TV mirando algo que parecía una soap opera.
“What are you watching, grama?” he asked, plopping down cerca de ella.
“Estoy mirando a Peyton Place, m’hijo,” Grama Cuca remarked. “Es un lugar where everyone is in love with everybody else, todos están casados, pero just because que they are married it doesn’t mean que they’re not fooling around con todos. Canutito tried to watch el Peyton Place but soon he got todo aburrido. When he was thoroughly bored con sus shenanigans, he turned to Grama Cuca and said, “Grama, did you know que nosotros estamos viviendo en un Peyton Place aquí mismo?”
Since a commercial was on TV, grama asked him, “What do you mean con eso?”
“I mean que all kinds of tonterillas happens right here también. I heard en la escuela today que en Albuquerque un hombre was traveling though town. Se paró por la noche and he went to stay en un hotel. Después de que he had checked in, fue y parqueó su caro con el U-Haul. He went to bed not ever marinades que anyone might come and steal it. Cuando se levantó in the morning sin embargo, his car and the U-Haul were missing.
He called a los policías to look for it. In the meantime, tres muchachos were heading down la carretera con el carro y U-Haul que se habían robado. They were sure que había algo wonderful; maybe que the U-Haul contained a box of furniture o posiblemente exercise equipment o instrumentos musicales. In order for the police not to find them, se escondieron en uno de los side streets to check out their loot.
Los policías spotted el carro parqueão en el lão del camino and they swooped in on it esperando pescarlos red-handed. Pero after they had opened the U-Haul trailer, los cruques had left sin llevarse nada.”
“What had they stolen? ¿Qué había en el U-Haul, m’hijo?” asked Grama Cuca, no longer poniéndole atencíon al programa en el TV.
“What they found inside era un coffin y adentro del ataúd había un body. It seems que el hombre was taking a su suegra to be buried. He had left the corpse de su mother-in-law en el U-Haul. It was no wonder que the three crooks lo habían abandonão by the side of the road. Yo creyo que they got all freaked out.”
“Wow, m’hijo,” Grama Cuca said, turning off la televisión. “Las cosas que pasan right here, son mucho más interestantes que todas esas lies on TV. I think que posiblemente we should change our name para Peyton Place, Nuevo México.”
“Stranger things have happened, grama,” Canutito continued. “A village in Southern New Mexico changed its name de Hot Springs a Truth or Consequences nomás para que un TV host llamado Burt Parks would come a hacer su chó de allí every year. Maybe our village should be named algo como Twilight Zone, Nuevo México porque somos más weird que el Peyton Place,” he smiled. …
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.