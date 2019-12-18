’Tis the giving season and the time to find stories that open our hearts and remind us there is good in the world.
I have such a story for you. It’s about Española Humane and its outreach program Pet Amigos.
Pet Amigos isn’t just about rescuing dogs. It is about helping, in some cases saving, the relationships between pets and their people.
Staffed by employees and volunteers from Española Humane, Pet Amigos targets specific Española neighborhoods with the idea of visiting every at-risk area.
The objective is to visit every home that has a pet and ask, “How can we help?”
The goal is to keep pets at home and being well cared for, instead of having them surrendered to the shelter.
The program was launched in July. Since its inception, the staff of Pet Amigos has visited hundreds of homes and assisted in getting over 320 dogs and cats spayed or neutered for free with the goal of spaying or neutering 780 pets in its first year.
Española Humane itself has spayed or neutered over 6,000 dogs and cats this year — for free.
Pet Amigos offers a range of services, from insulating dog houses to building kennels, getting dogs off chains and helping with free pet food and training advice.
An example is the story of Kovu, a black pit bull mix, and his owners, Patricia Gayton and her son, Martín.
Because Kovu was an escape artist, Patricia had to keep Kovu chained in the backyard. At night, they’d let Kovu off his chain, and he would easily escape the backyard and roam the neighborhood.
The crew from Pet Amigos met with them and created a plan for Kovu that included neutering him and building a 10 x 10 enclosure complete with an insulated doghouse. This was all done for free and with volunteer support.
The result was one less dog at risk from being hit by a car or picked up and brought to the animal shelter.
You can see a video of Kovu and Patricia on YouTube (youtube.com/watch?v=mOQjHmYk_dg&app=desktop _).
This is the kind of difference that Pet Amigos is making in the neighborhoods of Española, one family, one pet at a time.
The reception of the home-grown Pet Amigos program has been fantastic, according to Mattie Allen, director of communications at Española Humane. Families are welcoming the staff into their homes, and they truly appreciate the services that the program brings.
Kindness and gratitude are what the team receives.
But here is the backstory, and besides being the guiding principles of Pet Amigos, it is also a holiday message.
The first principle is that lack of money never equates to a lack of love.
The staff of Pet Amigos believes that everyone loves their pets and wants to keep them healthy and at home. Sometimes resources get strained, and that is when Pet Amigos is ready to step in and help.
The second principle that makes the program successful is the staff love the people as much as they love the animals.
They are there to help strengthen the bonds, build relationships between pets and their owners. This takes empathy and coming from a position of no judgment.
My one editorial comment is that we all could use both those principles in our current world.
As for the future, Pet Amigos is planning to extend its reach next year, match this year’s goal of spaying and neutering, and generate more volunteer support.
We can help by donating.
A generous donor will triple match all donations made Thursday until midnight. You can go to espanolahumane.org.
A few words to close out the year in the spirit of Pet Amigos. The writer George Eliot (her actual name was Mary Ann Evans) wrote, “What do we live for, if it is not to make life less difficult for each other?”
Whether it is to insulate a dog house, or hold a door open for someone in a rush, what a wonderful way to approach the season of giving.
It isn’t about money, status or expensive gifts, but it is when we give of ourselves, when we make life a little less difficult for each other, that we truly embody the spirit of the times.
Have a miraculous holiday, and I wish you good cheer.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.