One evening después de la cena Canutito was sitting allí en la cocina working on something en la mesa. He was trying to write algo pero, como que tenía writer’s block, porque no podía escribir nada. His assignment de la mestra era de escribir about what he wanted to be when he grew up. Canutito no sabía si quería ser un astronaut o un fireman, pero he wanted to be algo muy interesante. Mientras que he was struggling con cosas como wanting to be un astronauta o un bombero, he glanced over at Grama Cuca, who was working allá en el sink. (Esa mujer siempre estaba washing dishes and there was always algo para lavar).
Canutito estaba quietly wondering if Grama Cuca had ever had ambiciones secretas when she had been una muchacha joven, pero he didn’t know cómo preguntarle. He ventured: “Grama, it looks to me como que you really like washing dishes porque sus manos siempre están en hot water. Did you ever want to do algotra cosa other than be a grama? — I mean, did you ever want to do algo más glamorous como ser una carhop en el A&W o una checkout clerk en el supermarket?
“¿Qué pasa, m’hijo?” Grama Cuca smiled desde su load of dishes, “Don’t you think que es muy glamorous for me de limpiar todo el roñero de tu grampo and look out for you todo el santo día?”
“What I was just asking, grama,” Canutito stammered, “was if you ever wanted to be algo como una ballerina o una movie star?”
“Actually once I used to be algo muy glamorous, m’hijo,” Grama Cuca said. “En un tiempo estudié para ser una beautician. Me la pasaba washing, cutting, combing and styling hair para muchas mujeres. Sometimes hasta les hacía frost o tip el cabello hasta que se parecieran como la Elizabeth Taylor.”
“¿Quién era la Elizabeth Taylor, grama?” Canutito asked her.
“Ella era la mujer más glamorous en el mundo; siempre era mi secret wish for her to come into my beauty shop pero nunca vino.”
“Did you ever get to work on someone que era famosa, grama?” Canutito asked.
Grama Cuca had to think por un momento antes de responder. Finally she said, “Yes, en un tiempo a used to go pa’la cajonería and dress the hair of dead ladies.”
Canutito stood up todo shocked. “Did you really go to the funeral home a peinar a las mujeres muertas, grama?” he asked. “¿Qué no era un poco creepy, grama?”
“Not really, m’hijo,” Grama Cuca said. “I used to comb it, setearlo y hacerlo style como lo hacía when they were still alive. As I set their hair, hablaba con ellas sharing las nuevas con ellas. One day el cajonero peeked in cuando me oyó hablando con una muerta. Ese undertaker asked me if I was ever afraid pero yo le dije que las mujeres muertas had been my friends cuando estaban vivas and they never hurt me de manera que no me iban a lastimar ya de muertas.” She dipped un jumate en el agua and gave that saucepan a good scrubbing mientras que hablaba.
Canutito looked at Grama Cuca con admiración. He had never thought about her como una persona exótica pero she must have had una vida muy interesante. Then and there Canutito decidió que iba a ser un mortician cuando creciera …
