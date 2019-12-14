Era la noche before Christmas y Canutito was busying watchando al ‘Rudolf the Red-Nosed Reindeer’ en la televisión. Grama Cuca estaba en la cocina washing the dishes while Grampo Caralampio barría el suelo, carefully sweeping todos los corners. By the time que they came into the bedroom, Canutito ya había watchão el Charlie Brown Christmas special y ahora estaba watching la historia del "Kris Kringle" de manera que he didn’t even notice when they sat down beside him. Grampo calmly walked over y le apagó al television.
“Hey, what’s the big idea?” Canutito exclaimed.
“A big, fat tortilla,” grampo shot back. Then he asked him, “M’hijo, don’t you know qué noche es tonight?”
“Sure I do, grampo,” Canutito replied. “Es la noche before Christmas cuando viene el Santo Clós.”
“Well, you are half-right, m’hijo,” Grama Cuca said. “It is the night antes de la Noche Buena pero it isn’t Santa Claus that will be coming; it will be un baby que se llama El Santo Niño de Atocha.”
“I’ve never heard about El Santo Niño, grama,” Canutito said flatly.
“Sure, you have m’hijo,” grama replied it is just que you only know him por un nombre diferente. You call him el ‘Kris Kringle’.”
“How can Kris Kringle y el Santo Niño be la misma persona, grama?” he asked.
“In German, el Santo Niño se llama Christ the Kid or as they say, ‘Kris Kindel’. Del nombre Kris Kindel, los Americanos came up con Kris Kringle.”
“That makes sense, grama,” Canutito said. “Pero where is Atocha?”
“Atocha está in Spain, m’hijo,” Grama Cuca replied. “En los olden days había many different people en España y siempre estaban peleando; fighting with each other. Then they noticed algo muy strange. A little poor child would come out of Atocha and go bendecir a los Cristianos and after he had blessed the Christians, he would go and bless the Moors y luego iba a bendecir a los Judíos. Después de muchos años the people realized que el Niño Dios no hace play favorites; toda la gente del mundo son sus hijos, no matter where they come from. Entonces they stopped fighting e hicieron la paz.”
“Was el Niño de Atocha a rich little boy, grama?” Canutito asked her.
“Oh no, m’hijo,” she replied. “Era muy pobre; he was called ‘the Poor One’. There is even a Christmas carol that says: ‘pobre niño que naces al mundo, en el pesebre del mundo la luz. Llora, llora, llora cuitano, que llorando se calma es dolor’. El Santo Niño came especialmente para los poor,” Grama Cuca said.
“So el Santo Niño cries for the people!” Canutito exclaimed.
“On a night como ésta,” grampo said, “it is traditional de rezar el rosario in honor of el Santo Niño. This rosary es parte de una novena that is prayed por nine nights en su honor. When you wake up en la mañana, el Santo Niño will give you el best gift of them all. Now, let’s kneel down aquí by the bed y rezamos for the coming del Santo Niño de Atocha.”
La familia se ahincó to pray al lão de la cama por la venida del Santo Niño de Atocha. Halfway through la oración, Canutito fell asleep. Cuando hizo wake up the next day he found munchos presentes by his bed. Y luego he looked toward the bed where grampo and grama were still roncando. “They were right!” he whispered. “El Santo Niño de Atocha did bring me the best gift of them all; He brought me grampo and grama into my life”…
