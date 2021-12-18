It was a particularly blustery day; that December había hecho más frío que en los otros months leading up to it. No era que había so much snow en la tierra; it was just que hacía muncho viento en las tardes. Toda la gente was huddled adentro de sus casas around the stove como they had seen a los pollitos do alrededor del globo de la luz on cold nights. Ellos también looked just like baby chicks calentándose around the light bulb. They had even taken to placing rocks en la lumbre de la estufa and then raking out estas piedras calientes y poniéndolas en la cama con ellos in order to warm up the bed sheets.
Canutito was sitting entre su grampo y su grama holding una copa de té de hierba buena caliente between las manoplas on his hands. His mittens felt más nice holding on to that hot, mint tea. And to top off esa condición miserable, all three of them en esa casa tenían head colds. Con sus narices coloradas, they all looked como el Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.
Grama Cuca looked at both grampo and Canutito con sus shiny noses and she remarked: “Allí vienen dos; el romarizo y la tos.”
“Where? Where?” Canutito asked, mirando por la ventana, pensando que company was coming to visit them en ese día tan frío.
“No es más que un refrán viejo, m’hijo,” grama replied. “It is an old proverb that announces the double coming of runny noses and coughs. They always come in pairs.”
“El romarizo y la tos siempre vienen in pairs, m’hijo,” grampo affirmed, “así como Dasher and Dancer, Prancer and Vixen, Comet and Cupid, el Kennedy y el Nixon.”
“I think que you got unos dos de tus venados un poco confused, grampo,” Canutito said to him. “El Kennedy y el Nixon no formaban parte de los reindeer del Santa Claus; ellos eran presidentes de los United States y pa’ acabarlo de remachar, el Kennedy era Demócrata y el Nixon fue Republicano.”
“Well, I guess que you could say que el romarizo y la tos always come together in pairs pero son tan diferentes como los Demócratas y los Republicanos; un grupo es más como una runny nose y el otro grupo is more like a cough.”
“Sí viejo, pero which group is the runny nose y cuál grupo es the cough?” Grama Cuca challenged him. “Tienes que defender tu point of view.”
“Vamos a ver,” grampo said, as he threw back su fresada, since he started to get warm. “Yo creyo que los Demócratas son la tos porque they are always correcting themselves y los Republicanos son el romarizo porque no saben what they are saying.”
“I think que it is the other way around, viejo,” grama argued back. “I think que the Democrats son el romarizo porque siempre están running off at the mouth and the Republicans son la tos because they are so dry and lifeless.” She took off her sweater y se remangó las mangas. (Despite el viento allá afuera, it was starting to heat up en la cocina, so it was necessary for her to roll up her sleeves.)
Los dos estaban defendiendo sus partidos políticos diferentes so they each knew que no iba a ganar ni el uno ni el otro. “What do you think, m’hijo?” grampo asked Canutito.
Canutito thought por un momento and then he said: “I think que if you really want to warm up la casa en el invierno all you have to do is to argue de los political parties, and if you want to burn the house down, entonces hablen de los Protestantes y los Católicos...”
