Era una Saturday night normal como todas las otras noches del sábado. Grama Cuca estaba busy haciéndose los pin curls con bobby pins en la cocina and Canutito estaba lying adelante del Zenith TV mirando al Jackie Gleason Show después de la cena. Su parte favorita del show siempre era un borracho named el ‘Crazy-Legs Guggenheim’. La única diferencia era que Grampo Caralampio had gone to Mass porque tenía que ir a trabajar el Swing Shift in the morning.
Suddenly Canutito got up and went pa’la cocina. He always went a beber agua whenever los commercials came on. He didn’t care much de ver al commercial de Ipana Toothpaste ni el de Brylcreem hair tonic. As he approached la silleta donde su grama estaba, he could see her dipping su peine into a glass of water y luego she would take the comb from the water and comb her hair, twist it into un chonguito and secure the curl against her head con un bobby pin.
Just then, both of them heard la troca del Grampo Caralampio coming up todo el caminito hacia la casa. They looked at each other mientras que they heard la puerta del portal open and shut y luego grampo came back in. It hadn’t been una hora completa que Grampo Caralampio had been gone de manera que they were surprised to see him.
“¿Qué pasa, viejo?” Grama Cuca called out to him, el momento que grampo came into the kitchen. “Did Mass let out early esta noche?”
“I had to leave la Misa earlier than usual,” grampo murmured.
“¿Estás enfermo?” Grama Cuca asked him y levantándose de la mesa.
“No, it was nothing como eso,” grampo replied. “I couldn’t wait until the end of Mass porque esta noche había un new priest de Vietnam y era poco hard to follow lo que estaba diciendo.
“What’s the matter, grampo?” Canutito asked him. “Didn’t he speak good English?”
“Sí, m’hijo,” grampo replied. “El padre hablaba en inglés muy bien. The trouble was que cuando he realized que nosotros hablábamos en español, he tried to preach to us in Spanish.
“Did his Vietnamese accent make the words sound un poco fonehs, grampo?”
“No, m’hijo,” grampo said, sentándose en la silleta. “Su acento era bueno nomás que no tenía un buen vocabulario to make himself understood.”
“¿Qué clase de cosas decía, viejo?” Grama Cuca asked him.
“He started telling us que teníamos que ir a confesarnos before we could go to communion. He told us la manera de confesarnos so that we would get it right. He continued to tell us que from now on we would be able to receive la hostia either en la lengua o en la mano.”
“Sí viejo, that is correct,” Grama Cuca jumped in. “Ésas son las rules nuevas del Concilio del Vaticano II.
“The problem is,” grampo continued, “es que el padre tried to explain to us that if we couldn’t receive Holy Communion, we should come up with our arms crossed.
That’s where he made un gran equívoco; he said, “vengan a recibir una bendición con las piernas cruzadas.”
“Come up to Communion with your legs crossed?” Canutito giggled.
“Sí,” grampo said, “he meant to say ‘vengan con los brazos cruzados‘ pero instead he said, ‘vengan con las piernas cruzadas‘. That when muchas personas lost it and ran out of the church riéndose.”
“Brazos, piernas, -hay una gran diferencia,” Canutito laughed …
