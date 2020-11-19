Un día Canutito stopped by la estafeta to pick up the mail como hacía cada día after school. He opened up la mailbox de su grampo con los combination numbers que tenía on the front. Inside the cajita he found un papelito que decía “Certified Letter.” Canutito took it over pa’la ventana de la estafetera and the post mistress le dio la carta certificada. It was addressed to Grampo Caralampio and it was stamped “importante.”
Cuando Canutito got home, le llevó la carta certificada al grampo, who was sitting en el portal rocking back and forth en la silla mesedora. “Grampo,” he began, poniendo sus libros en los porch steps, “parece que you got una carta importante.”
Grampo took the certified letter and he opened it rápidamente. He skimmed through toda la carta y de vez en cuando he would whisper: “Bah, I’ll be darned.” Canutito sat en los porch steps esperando for grampo to finish reading it para que le diera una explicación. Finally grampo put down la carta y dijo: “It seems que I am going to have una class reunion y mi amigo El Mero-Mero va a estar allí.”
“What kind of name is El Mero-Mero, grampo?” Canutito asked. Y luego he added: “I thought que ‘El Mero-Mero’ hace mean ‘The Very One’ or “The Chosen One.’ ”
“It does,” Grampo Caralampio agreed con él. Actually, el nombre de mi amigo is Elmer, pero he used to get a lot of teasing en la escuela so he changed it from Elmer to ‘El Mero.’ Suddenly todos los schoolkids le tenían a whole bunch of respect porque he had such a cool name. For the rest of his life, le llamaban El Mero o, para demonstrar su admiración para él, some would call him ‘El Mero-Mero.’ ” He became el muchacho más popular en la escuela and he was even named student body president. Ahora El Mero-Mero is sending out invitaciones para la 60th class reunion de nosotros.”
“It is really interesting que just by changing su nombre, una persona can have tanta influence en cómo las otras personas perceive him,” Canutito remarked.
“Before he became El Mero-Mero,” grampo went on, “El Elmer was real shy; siempre andaba agasapándose whenever someone else came by.”
“What does the word ‘agasapándose’ mean, grampo?” Canutito asked him.
“Agasapándose means que el Elmer was always scrunching down and crouching low para que no one pudiera verlo,” grampo replied. “Sometimes shy people hide de las otras personas; even de sus relatives. En ese caso they are called ‘esquivos.’ ”
“It sounds como que El Mero-Mero started off la vida siendo muy shy,” Canutito said.
“Sí era muy tímido,” grampo agreed. “A veces he used to look at los gringos en la escuela and he would whisper, ‘Yo quisiera ser güero para poder hablar en inglés’.”
“I wish I were blond so that I could speak English,” Canutito translated.
“In any case, m’hijo,” Grampo Caralampio said, “I think that I WILL go a ese class reunion para ver al Mero-Mero en toda su gloria. He must have turned out muy bien; he’s probably el presidente de una compañía or maybe que he is un millonario.”
When the time came para ir a su 60th class reunion, Grampo Caralampio se alistó; he dressed up bien pantera. He arrived un poco temprano in order to visit con El Mero-Mero. He asked for him cuando entró en el gymnasium, pero una muchacha said, “El Mero-Mero is probably hiding under the bleachers agasapándose; algunas personas never change …
