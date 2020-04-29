Eliminate football, they say.
Maybe drop down to Division II or, at the very least, slide into the less competitive FCS.
Like most grand plans to fix our latest woe, it’s not that easy. It never is.
A few years ago, when the University of New Mexico encountered massive budget issues that made it harder for some to rationalize the need for football, there were those who openly questioned the need for a sport whose appetite is larger than the pantry that feeds it.
Toss in the latest roadblock (that global pandemic we’ve been hearing about) and the drumbeat for change gets even louder. Why spend roughly one-fourth of UNM’s athletic budget on a team that historically bores people to tears or lets them think a six-win season is pretty awesome?
Let’s put it this way: If UNM drops football, everything else goes down with it.
Lobo sports will cease to exist in a way that’s even remotely competitive. In one fell swoop, UNM loses its conference affiliation with the Mountain West and sets fire to millions of dollars in marketability.
MWC Commissioner Craig Thompson laid it out perfectly last week when he said there would likely not be a 2020-21 college sports season if football doesn’t return this fall. That sport, he said, generates more than 80 percent of the conference’s revenue.
Let’s break it down. UNM spends about $8.5 million on football. The department’s overall budget is, give or take, $33 million. Take a hatchet to football, and it saves more than enough to keep things real, right?
Nope. UNM’s annual revenues from conference affiliation, TV rights and
multimedia arrangements hover around $10 million to $11 million. Remove football and say goodbye to the estimated
$3.5 million to $4 million the university will get from the MWC’s lucrative new TV rights deal with CBS and FOX.
UNM also forfeits the $11 million the school would receive from game guarantees against Power Five schools like Auburn, USC and LSU over the next seven years.
Say adios, too, to the seven figures the school would get from the MWC for its ties to the NCAA and College Football Playoff. While we’re at it, goodbye MWC, a solid mid-major league that requires its full-time members to remain active in football, volleyball, and men’s and women’s hoops.
Drop one of them and they’re out. Just like that, UNM becomes New Mexico State, a nomadic football independent in a lower-level Division I conference or, worse, a school with a 37,000-seat stadium that’s now home to women’s soccer and the annual Easter morning prayer service.
As for that multimedia and sponsorship component that could conceivably raise more than $5 million a year, that would take a serious hit without football as a selling point for marketing, ticket sales and broadcast rights. UNM is one of the few schools where basketball ticket sales generate more revenue, but the allure of college football is still strong enough to make a difference in a place like this.
Insiders will say if the Lobos were even remotely as entertaining as they were back in Rocky Long’s days, then attendance would rise into the mid-20,000s. Doing so would fill the coffers for tickets, sponsorships, concessions and even merchandise, making an even moderately attractive football program more profitable than a very good basketball team.
Dropping the sport would also take years to wipe off the books. The school would honor all scholarship commitments, only seeing immediate savings in operational costs like travel, salaries and personnel benefits.
Annual payments on The Pit (about
$1.75 million) won’t go away either, nor will annual payments of $480,000 to eliminate the $4.7 million debt the department inherited when athletic director Eddie Nuñez was hired to replace Paul Krebs.
Dreams of UNM becoming the next Gonzaga — a basketball superpower at a school with no football — are hilariously misguided. For every Gonzaga, there are literally dozens of others who meander around the overlooked and largely unremarkable landscape of lower-level non-football college athletics.
Eliminating football won’t make the Lobos any better at basketball. As powerful as The Pit is, it can’t support a department that historically hemorrhages cash.
As wishful thinking as it is, disposing of the low-hanging fruit isn’t the answer.
